Angler catches prehistoric-looking fish, breaks second state record

A man in Fort Wayne, Indiana, caught a large spotted gar to smash a state fishing record while on Rivir Lake in Chain O’Lakes State Park.

Kyle Hammond reeled in the 9-pound, 11-ounce gar, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Using a spinning rod and reel with a white zoom fluke, Hammond pulled the fish into his kayak.

"Gar are usually found in shallow water around vegetation and have been seen in 71% of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries biologists’ glacial lake surveys," said the release.

Hammond reportedly set the new record in the first 20 minutes of his fishing excursion.

Gar are long and cylindrical with elongated mouths and move slowly unless trying to catch food, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

They are primitive fish and their ancestors swam with the dinosaurs, dating back some 65-to-100 million years ago, Texas Parks & Wildlife reported.

"The Hoosier angler captured the entire catch on video as part of his hobby of actively posting his fishing trips on his YouTube channel, Indiana Kayak Fishing Journal," said the release.

Hammond's YouTube video which showed his catch has garnered more than 2,300 views in five days.

Hammond holds another state fish record.

He caught a 2-pound, 5.6 ounce shortnose gar in 2021 while fishing on the Wabash River.

Users responded to Hammond's latest catch by commenting on his YouTube video.

"That’s a really nice gar! I’ve always wanted to catch one of those! I just started kayak fishing and I made my kayak fishing video on my channel and love watching yours!! Keep up the good work," one man commented.

Another man said, "I know how hard you worked for that fish. Great job Kyle."

"Congrats on the 2nd state record," another user added.

One man said, "I was fishing Chain O Lakes a couple weeks ago and saw a couple of these monsters swim by, glad you could land the big one! Congrats!"

Hammond's 9-pound spotted gar broke the previous Indiana fishing record set in 2017 after an angler reeled in a 6-pound, 12.5-ounce species.

Fox News Digital reached out to the IDNR and Hammond for comment.