Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Massive bull shark weighing nearly 500 pounds caught at Alabama fishing tournament

Previous Alabama state record for bull shark was set in 2015 at 448 pounds

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fishing crew recently set a new state record after reeling in a huge bull shark at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

The Bon Secour Butchers team on "The Orca" vessel caught the 494.5-pound beast at the tournament on Dauphin Island.

"A catch like that coming through our weigh station really galvanizes everyone and every entity involved. We all feel apart of the catch," an Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo representative told Fox News Digital.

PREDATORY SNAKEHEAD FISH SHOULD NOT BE RELEASED BACK INTO SOUTH CAROLINA WATERS, OFFICIALS REMIND ANGLERS

The team was assembled with Captain Adam Lyons, first mate Tommy "The Tuna Bowyer," Captain David Stiller "The Shark Killer" and crew member Michael Maguire.

bull shark

The Bon Secour Butchers fishing team reeled in a 494.5-pound bull shark. (Adam Lyons)

"When you are tackling an animal this large, it is critical to leverage heavy tackle and perform excellent boat work," Captain Adam Lyons told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

"With a line in the water with that much tension there are risks involved, you want to avoid anything that could damage the line, such as the boat itself. Essentially, we want to tire the shark out to the point we can safely get a tail rope in place. Once we can tail the shark, it is game over for the shark."

SHARKS: 12 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT THE MARINE FISH

bull shark

"A catch like that coming through our weigh station really galvanizes everyone and every entity involved. We all feel apart of the catch," an Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo representative said.  (Adam Lyons)

"Boating the shark was relatively easy because we had a winch on board, which is normally used in commercial fishing. The combination of angler experience, captain work and patience was the winning recipe," Lyons added.

The group of men were awarded $6,000 for clinching first place for the Gulf Coast Hauling & Construction Bull Shark Jackpot.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

"It’s really neat to see an angler get a once-in-a-lifetime catch and be able to break a rodeo and state record," Matt Glass, president, 91st Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, told Fox News Digital.

bull shark score

The group of men were awarded $6,000 for clinching first place for the Gulf Coast Hauling & Construction Bull Shark Jackpot. (Adam Lyons)

Founded in 1929, the rodeo is the largest fishing tournament in the world, attracting over 4,000 anglers and 75,000 spectators, according to the event's website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The tireless work performed by our research team has facilitated this type and the long-lasting memories that come along with it," Glass said.

bull shark rodeo Alabama

The 2024 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo had 3,734 angler participants and weighed a whopping 3,243 fish during the tournament. (Adam Lyons)

This year's rodeo had 3,734 angler participants and weighed a whopping 3,243 fish during the tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The previous Alabama state record for the largest bull shark catch was set in 2015 at 448 pounds.