Massive bull shark weighing nearly 500 pounds caught at Alabama fishing tournament

A fishing crew recently set a new state record after reeling in a huge bull shark at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

The Bon Secour Butchers team on "The Orca" vessel caught the 494.5-pound beast at the tournament on Dauphin Island.

"A catch like that coming through our weigh station really galvanizes everyone and every entity involved. We all feel apart of the catch," an Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo representative told Fox News Digital.

The team was assembled with Captain Adam Lyons, first mate Tommy "The Tuna Bowyer," Captain David Stiller "The Shark Killer" and crew member Michael Maguire.

"When you are tackling an animal this large, it is critical to leverage heavy tackle and perform excellent boat work," Captain Adam Lyons told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

"With a line in the water with that much tension there are risks involved, you want to avoid anything that could damage the line, such as the boat itself. Essentially, we want to tire the shark out to the point we can safely get a tail rope in place. Once we can tail the shark, it is game over for the shark."

"Boating the shark was relatively easy because we had a winch on board, which is normally used in commercial fishing. The combination of angler experience, captain work and patience was the winning recipe," Lyons added.

The group of men were awarded $6,000 for clinching first place for the Gulf Coast Hauling & Construction Bull Shark Jackpot.

"It’s really neat to see an angler get a once-in-a-lifetime catch and be able to break a rodeo and state record," Matt Glass, president, 91st Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, told Fox News Digital.

Founded in 1929, the rodeo is the largest fishing tournament in the world, attracting over 4,000 anglers and 75,000 spectators, according to the event's website.

"The tireless work performed by our research team has facilitated this type and the long-lasting memories that come along with it," Glass said.

This year's rodeo had 3,734 angler participants and weighed a whopping 3,243 fish during the tournament.

The previous Alabama state record for the largest bull shark catch was set in 2015 at 448 pounds.