10 gifts for gamers you can find during Amazon's early Black Friday sales

Finding a gift for the gamers in your life can be difficult, especially if you have no idea what type of tech they’d like. Well, Amazon has you covered this holiday season. During their early Black Friday sales, Amazon has sales on gaming accessories and consoles that every type of gamer is sure to love!

In an era where gaming is not just a hobby but a lifestyle, the right present can really enhance the gaming universe and make a gamer’s setup more comfortable. These 10 gifts cater to various aspects of gaming, ensuring that you can find something that will be cherished by the gamers in your life.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Original price: $199.99

A lighter version of the classic Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite brings everything gamers love just in a slightly smaller package. It’s still compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode.

Original price: $229.99

A floor rocker is the ultimate gaming chair for gamers who want to be comfortable. This gaming floor rocker has helpful arms that fold down when you don’t want to use them. It also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for an immersive gaming experience.

8 STADIUM ESSENTIALS YOU'LL NEED FOR GAME DAY

Original price: $79.99

Gamers who play via a computer will love this newly updated Logitech gaming mouse. It has 11 customizable buttons you can assign commands to. It also has onboard memory that stores up to five player profiles.

Original price: $69.99

When playing multi-player games, a gaming microphone helps you communicate with other players. This USB gaming microphone comes with one-click noise cancelation technology that immediately blocks out background noise, helping gamers stay focused. You can also change the color of the lights on the microphone to match your gaming aesthetic.

Original price: $849.99

Gamers who primarily use their laptops to game could likely use a new gaming laptop this holiday season. The Acer Nitro V is extremely fast and allows you to play all your favorite games wherever you are.

Original price: $39.99

Gamers of all kinds will love a gamer neon sign featuring a controller. This vibrant sign is easy to hang and gives off bright, neon light that will add to the gaming atmosphere.

12 LAWN GAMES TO HELP YOUR FAMILY GET OUTSIDE MORE

Original price: $129.99

Get the gamer in your life a new shiny gaming keyboard this year. The Logitech gaming keyboard is a durable keyboard that delivers an audible and tactile click that’s so satisfying while gaming. It’s also ultra-portable and won’t take up a ton of space on a gaming desk.

Original price: $34.80

Xbox users can more easily keep their controllers charged with a controller charging station. The station includes one rechargeable battery pack that provides 18 to 25 hours of game play once the controllers are charged. It’s also a universal charger that works on all Xbox controllers.

Original price: $32.99

Level up your gaming equipment with this gaming mouse pad with a wireless charging station. It’s big enough to hold a keyboard, mouse and phone. Speaking of phones, this mouse pad also has a built-in charger that’s compatible with most iPhones and Samsung devices.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $43.99

Gamers who spend their days playing Minecraft can show off their love of the game with this Minecraft pullover hoodie. You can choose from blue, black and gray.