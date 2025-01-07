Amazon Winter Sale: 10 basics to help build your wardrobe 

Winter weather doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style to stay warm. With the right basics, you can keep warm and stay fashionable no matter how cold it gets. Layering is crucial; a long-sleeve t-shirt will let you transition from a warmer look into colder weather. For basics, you'll want to stick to neutral hues so that you can wear them throughout the season. Add splashes of color with your accessories.

Here are 10 winter wardrobe essentials that will keep you looking fashionable:

Original price: $99.99

Suede ankle boots are a great way to wear comfortable outfits outside. These boots are lined with faux fur and crafted from genuine suede, perfect for braving winter conditions while looking cute.

Original price: $36.99

This oversized puffer vest adds dramatic size to your outerwear. Made with high-density fabric and thick filling, it will keep you warm without feeling bulky.

Original price: $149.99

Stay warm but look fashionable in the Orolay Women's thickened down jacket. This jacket features a warm fleece-lined hood, special side zippers and six big pockets, perfect for blending fashion and function.

Original price: $29.99

Grab this cozy, wool-blend crewneck sweater in a few shades to complement your winter wardrobe. It's super-soft and gives a cashmere look for a fraction of the price.

Wide-leg trousers like these palazzo pants are very fashionable and easy to wear. Dress them up for an office look or wear them out casually for a day at the market. The pants are figure-flattering and easy to wear over thermals on very cold winter days.

Original price: $39.99

This set includes three long-sleeved T-shirts, perfect for layering under sweaters or shirts. The fabric is comfortable, skin-friendly and smooth to the touch.

Original price: $59.98

You'll love the soft silhouette of this ultra-flattering crewneck batwing sweater. It's made of core spun yarn knit and cotton for a super-soft and stretchy fit. It's perfect for pairing with jeans or skirts this winter.

Original price: $43.99

These wide-leg jeans will be a weekend staple this winter. Wear them with a batwing sweater and suede boots for an ultra ultra-casual or with a pair of heeled boots for a night out.

A black turtleneck is a key feature in any fashionable winter wardrobe. The turtleneck is made from a cotton and rayon blend that is breathable and washable. Wear this look on its own or underneath as a layer.

Original price: $44.99

This wool blend cardigan can be worn alone as outerwear or under a blazer for a chic look. The chunky knit cardigan, made from alpaca and sheep wool, features a baseball collar, button-front closure and pockets.

Original price: $64.99

Pair these knee-high boots with skirts or wide-leg trousers this winter for a trendy look. The boots are lined and feature a modern square toe and comfortable chunky heels.