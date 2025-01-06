Amazon Winter Sale: Stock up on these home essentials

Make home organization one of your goals this year. A great place to start is to take stock of home essentials you already have. If they are dated, Amazon's Winter Sale is a great time to replace dated home essentials and stock up on new storage solutions to help you put an organized foot forward into the New Year. Grab storage bins, hangers, pillows and other clever organization systems at a discount until Jan. 12.

Here are 15 deals on home essentials that are too good to pass up:

Original price: $49.99

Take stock of your linen closet inventory this January and get rid of any old bed sheets that are taking up space. These 400 Thread Count Sateen Queen Sheets deliver comfort in all seasons. The sheets feature deep pockets and high-quality elastic so they won't loosen or bunch up and head/foot side indicators make bed-making a breeze.

Original price: $18.99

Keep track of your accessories with this Amazon Basics Wooden Belt Hanger. This pack includes two hangers made of smooth, durable wood with a natural finish. It's a great way to organize belts, ties and scarves.

Original price: $35.61

Tired of duplicating purchases on your skincare routine just because you can't keep up with what you have? These four-pack stackable storage drawers. The bins are stackable for vertical storage to save space. They are perfect for organizing face creams, body lotions and more.

Original price: $44.99

Swap out your plastic food storage containers for these glass containers. The set comes with five high-quality tempered glass containers that resist stains and odors. The containers have leak-proof, airtight lids and are microwave, dishwasher and freezer-safe.

Original price: $17.73

These velvet clothes hangers keep your outfits neatly hung and organized. The pack comes with 30 suit hangers for shirts, blazers, slacks and more.

Original price: $49.99

Replace an old mop with the JOYMOOP mop and bucket. This hands-free bucket can be used for wet or dry cleaning. It can be used on hardwood floors, walls, ceilings, windows, corners, baseboards and underneath furniture. The mop has an adjustable stainless-steel handle that extends to 50 inches and machine-washable microfiber pads.

Original price: $22.99

This space heater is on sale just in time for the colder winter weather. It features built-in overheating protection, so you won't have to worry about it getting too hot. Plus, it shuts off automatically when tipped over. It's a compact workhorse that will warm up any space in seconds.

Original price: $139.98

This plant stand with grow lights helps you keep your indoor plants in one neat space. The stand features eight tiers, eight pot stands and one hook for hanging potted plants. The grow lights can be adjusted to meet the lighting conditions that plants need most at different stages.

Original price: $19.99

Amazon's Winter Sale is a great opportunity to replace old skillets. This non-stick ceramic frying pan features a nontoxic ceramic coating, perfect for sliding eggs off the pan, sauteing veggies, flipping pancakes and more.

Original price: $39.99

Sleep more comfortably on new pillows. The Bedsure queen pillows are designed to provide just the right comfort and come in three different firmness options to meet your personal preference.

Original price: $16.99

Bent this flat silicone toilet brush head to fit the angle of the rim and for reaching under the rim. The tip of the brush head is designed to clean the toilet bowl's edge better by bending the brush head upward.

Original price: $34.99

Get rid of old doormats and replace them with a dirt-trapping outdoor welcome mat. This mat's innovative design combines high-quality artificial grass with durable rubber strips for an effective mud-removing outdoor door mat.

Original price:$18.95

Do plushies overrun your space? Grab a stuffed animal hammock to easily tidy up a plush animal mountain and keep the mess under control. These hammocks are crafted with strong, high-quality netting to hold your stuffed animals securely.

Original price: $106.11

This toilet storage unit will increase the space in the bathroom. It features adjustable shelves that can be customized to your needs.

Original price: $14.98

Replacing bathroom rugs is a great way to refresh your bathroom area. This OLANLY bathroom rug is super absorbent and features a plush pile to keep your feet pampered and warm.