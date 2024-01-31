5 sleep aids for quality rest you can find on Amazon

Many of us suffer from insufficient sleep, night after night, putting our physical health at risk. Not getting enough sleep is linked to numerous health problems like high blood pressure, weight gain, and heart disease.

In fact, a recent Sleep Foundation survey said that 37% of U.S. adults slept worse in 2023 than in previous years. People are desperate to find solutions on the internet. The term "sleep" reached an all-time high as a search topic according to Google Trends.

If you want to put an end to nights spent tossing and turning, this list is for you. We've picked five trending supplements to help you get that recommended 7 to 9 hours of shut-eye nightly. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Try these five supplements to fix your sleep issues:

Magnesi-Om $37.80

Magnesi-Om is the key ingredient in the TikTok trending sleepy girl mocktail that promises better sleep. Magnesi-Om is a high-dose magnesium powder supplement that replenishes your body's supply to help support relaxation, brain health, and regularity. Unlike most magnesium supplements, Magnesi-Om contains L-theanine for brain health benefits.

Peak and Valley Restore My Sleep Adaptogen Blend $30.39

Mix this Peak and Valley Restore My Sleep Adaptogen Blend with your hot milk or tea at night to help get a more restful sleep. Adaptogen Blend is a herbal formula that contains tart cherry (a natural source of melatonin that provides sleep support), ashwagandha, chamomile, L-theanine, and melatonin. It's designed to help with sleep quality and duration and to reduce stress levels.

DR EMIL NUTRITION 200 MG 5-HTP $22.99, now $16.26

DR EMIL NUTRITION 200 MG 5-HTP stands out for its blend of ingredients. The supplement combines 200 mg of 5-HTP, a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that may help with a "feel-good" feeling, with SAM-e, serotonin synthesizers, and L-Tryptophan. Reviewers like the quality, effectiveness and value of the 5-HTP PLUS.

OLLY Sleep Gummy, Occasional Sleep Support $17.99, now $16.35

This OLLY Sleep Gummy, Occasional Sleep Support comes highly reviewed for its effectiveness on mild sleep problems. The gummies blend melatonin with L-theanine and botanicals to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Yogi Tea - Bedtime (6 Pack) $23.60

Warm your evening with a cup of this Yogi Tea - Bedtime. This sleepy tea blend combines a soothing passion flower with a relaxing chamomile flower, licorice, cardamom and cinnamon. Relax and unwind with a cup of Yogi Bedtime tea. Plus, every tea bag comes with an uplifting message!