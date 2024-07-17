Amazon Prime Day: Grab 15 gaming essentials on sale now

We've rounded up 10 top gaming equipment items — including desktops, laptops, gaming chairs, and headsets — that will be on sale during the Amazon Prime Day event from July 16 to 17. Amazon Prime members can find big discounts on trending items that are currently popular and in high demand during the event.

A growing number of adults over 50 are turning to gaming, according to an AARP survey released last year. The survey said senior gamers have increased by 30% since 2016. By 2045, AARP noted that an estimated 100 million gamers ages 50 and up will be playing. If you are considering entering the gaming world, you'll need a few key pieces of equipment to get started.

Here are 10 items you can get on sale to help you with your gaming setup:

Original price: $2199.99

The Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop will elevate your gaming to a new level. This system has speedy load times and tons of storage space.

Original price: $1149.99

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop boasts a significantly higher frame rate than the competition. The Intel Core i7-13650HX processor goes beyond performance to let your PC do even more at once.

Original price: $779.99

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop, on sale for $659.99, is rated high on performance and connectivity, enabling you to play from anywhere. This system delivers the perfect blend of power and style, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in a laptop.

Original price: $839.99

If you plan to play action or more advanced games with better graphics capabilities, you'll likely need a dedicated graphics card like the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Ventus 3X Black OC Graphics Card. This graphics card is built with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

Original price: $839.99

The extra footrest on this Ergonomic Gaming Chair and 3D adjustable armrest allow you to enjoy a high-quality nap anytime, anywhere, and recover quickly.

Original price: $123.34

This Homall gaming chair is made of black leatherette and carbon fiber and has a sleek, race-inspired shape, providing an immersive gaming experience.

Original price: $79.99

Reviewers give the Logitech gaming mouse top marks for its performance. This mouse features the next-generation Hero 16K Optical sensor, the highest–performing and most efficient gaming sensor Logitech has ever made.

Original price: $189

The 24" Asus VG248QG delivers a fast 165Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time to a full HD resolution. Its ergonomically designed stand ensures ultimate viewing comfort during gaming, while Asus Eye Care technology minimizes eye fatigue.

Original price: $79.99

The HyperX Cloud II was built to be an ultra-comfortable gaming headset with fantastic sound. This headset is designed with HyperX signature memory foam, premium leatherette, clamping force and weight distribution to create a comfortable headset that can be worn through long gaming sessions.

Original price: $129.99

Enjoy ultrafast wireless performance with the Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset. You will play free from wires and comfortably for long gaming sessions.

Original price: $48.99

MAONO's Gaming USB Microphone captures incredible-quality audio that inspires creativity. It features one-click noise cancellation technology, which effectively eliminates background noise.

Original price: $319.99

The Nitro 34" Curved Display with UWQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution offers the sharpest picture quality and a perfect picture with a broader view.

Original price: $54.99

This RedThunder K10 rechargeable wireless gaming keyboard and mouse combo has high-speed performance and stable transmission to ensure that it can easily deal with even the most intense battles. The keyboard has a 3000 mAh battery, and the mouse has an 800 mAh battery. The long battery life allows you to use them continuously for 8 hours.

Original price: $28.99

This RGB Gaming Computer Monitor Stand Riser is the perfect solution if you are short on space. The computer stand for desktop monitors has one USB 3.0 port and three USB 2.0 ports.

Original price: $35.98

The Superdanny power strip surge protector has 22 grounded, three-prong outlets and six USB ports, providing power for all devices that need to be plugged in at one location.