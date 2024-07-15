Amazon Prime Day: Score savings on these 10 trending items

Grab big savings on Amazon trendsetters during the Amazon Prime Day event, which will take place from July 16 to 17. Amazon Prime members can find big discounts on trending items that are currently popular and in high demand during the event. We've picked ten of the hottest picks selling on Amazon that are on sale now.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership.

You can find all the deals Amazon is offering by visiting Amazon's homepage or downloading the app. You can also visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals.

Here are ten trending items that are on sale during Amazon's Prime Day event:

Original price: $89.50

Jump on the trending jumpsuit look and grab the Levi's Women's Short Sleeve Heritage Jumpsuit at a fraction of its original cost during the Amazon Prime Day event. This pick ticks all the boxes for what's in style at the moment: it's denim, wide-leg, and white!

Original price: $38

Grab the viral SOL DE JANEIRO Hair and Body Fragrance Mist for a scent that evokes summer fun. The Cheirosa '59 has a sugary, sweet, powdery floral fragrance that is very versatile.

Original price: $149.99

JBL's Pulse 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker has great sound and provides your guests with a high-resolution 360° LED light show. This speaker has up to 12 hours of battery life and is rated IPX7 for water resistance to splashes.

Original price: $29.99

Pelican 2 Pack Marine: IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch is on sale just in time for summer fun by the water. This floating phone case is IP68-certified to protect phones from water and dust. It can be submerged in up to 3.3 ft of water for 30 minutes and comes with a detachable lanyard. The pouch also has built-in air cushions to prevent it from being submerged for too long.

Original price: $44.95

The Corkcicle Cruiser insulated tumbler will handle your daily hydration. Its secure lid and handy straw make it easy to sip at home or on the go.

Original price: $22.99

Take the BAGSMART 15.6-inch Laptop Shoulder bag into the office or classroom. This stylish, slim laptop bag will protect your laptop and complement any look.

Original price: $349.99

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones offer 30 hours of active noise cancellation. They have a built-in recording mic and use Precise Voice Pickup technology to pick up voice for hands-free calls.

Original price: $45.99

The BLAVOR for Magsafe Portable Charger is a magnetic wireless power bank that can fast charge iPhones and Apple Watches. This power bank tackles issues with wireless charging, including overheating and slow charging conversion. Equipped with USB-C and iOS cables, it automatically switches to the best charging mode upon connection.

Original price: $64.99

The New Balance Men's 520 V8 is a versatile running shoe. It has soft EVA midsole cushioning and an engineered mesh upper for breathability. The shoe also has no-sew overlays for a sleek fit and feel.

Original price: $67.83

The Women's slip on walking shoes with ActiveCushion offer the same versatility as the men's design and feature the same breathable mesh upper and lightweight underfoot cushioning. They also have a molded heel and cushioned insole for a responsive ride and all-day comfort.