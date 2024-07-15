Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Score savings on these 10 trending items

Find Amazon trendsetters on sale now

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Grab a trendy water bottle on sale during Amazon's Prime Day event.

Grab a trendy water bottle on sale during Amazon's Prime Day event. (iStock)

Grab big savings on Amazon trendsetters during the Amazon Prime Day event, which will take place from July 16 to 17. Amazon Prime members can find big discounts on trending items that are currently popular and in high demand during the event. We've picked ten of the hottest picks selling on Amazon that are on sale now.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership. 

You can find all the deals Amazon is offering by visiting Amazon's homepage or downloading the app. You can also visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals.

Here are ten trending items that are on sale during Amazon's Prime Day event:

Levi's Women Jumpsuit: on sale for $73.04

Original price: $89.50

This denim jumpsuit is a good pick for the season.

This denim jumpsuit is a good pick for the season. (Amazon)

Jump on the trending jumpsuit look and grab the Levi's Women's Short Sleeve Heritage Jumpsuit at a fraction of its original cost during the Amazon Prime Day event. This pick ticks all the boxes for what's in style at the moment: it's denim, wide-leg, and white!

Sol De Janeiro Fragrance Mist: on sale for $32.30

Original price: $38

Try a scent from this trending collection.

Try a scent from this trending collection. (Amazon)

Grab the viral SOL DE JANEIRO Hair and Body Fragrance Mist for a scent that evokes summer fun. The Cheirosa '59 has a sugary, sweet, powdery floral fragrance that is very versatile. 

JBL Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: on sale for $127.99

Original price: $149.99

Get good sound and a light show with this speaker.

Get good sound and a light show with this speaker. (Amazon)

JBL's Pulse 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker has great sound and provides your guests with a high-resolution 360° LED light show. This speaker has up to 12 hours of battery life and is rated IPX7 for water resistance to splashes.

2 Pack Waterproof Phone Pouch: on sale for $16.61

Original price: $29.99 

Keep your phone safe and on you during water play with this trendy pouch,

Keep your phone safe and on you during water play with this trendy pouch, (Amazon)

Pelican 2 Pack Marine: IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch is on sale just in time for summer fun by the water. This floating phone case is IP68-certified to protect phones from water and dust. It can be submerged in up to 3.3 ft of water for 30 minutes and comes with a detachable lanyard. The pouch also has built-in air cushions to prevent it from being submerged for too long.

Insulated Tumbler 40oz: on sale for $33.71

Original price: $44.95

Grab a trending water bottle on sale.

Grab a trending water bottle on sale. (Amazon)

The Corkcicle Cruiser insulated tumbler will handle your daily hydration. Its secure lid and handy straw make it easy to sip at home or on the go.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals. 

15.6-inch Laptop Shoulder Bag: on sale for $18.39

Original price: $22.99

Cute and efficient this laptop bag works anywhere.

Cute and efficient this laptop bag works anywhere. (Amazon)

Take the BAGSMART 15.6-inch Laptop Shoulder bag into the office or classroom. This stylish, slim laptop bag will protect your laptop and complement any look. 

Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones: on sale for $198

Original price: $349.99

These headphones offer 30 hours of active noise cancellation.

These headphones offer 30 hours of active noise cancellation. (Amazon)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones offer 30 hours of active noise cancellation. They have a built-in recording mic and use Precise Voice Pickup technology to pick up voice for hands-free calls.  

Portable Charger for Apple Watch and iPhone: on sale for $41.39

Original price: $45.99

This popular, portable power bank charges phones and watches.

This popular, portable power bank charges phones and watches. (Amazon)

The BLAVOR for Magsafe Portable Charger is a magnetic wireless power bank that can fast charge iPhones and Apple Watches. This power bank tackles issues with wireless charging, including overheating and slow charging conversion. Equipped with USB-C and iOS cables, it automatically switches to the best charging mode upon connection.  

New Balance Men's 520 V8 Running Shoe: on sale for $47.49

Original price: $64.99

(Amazon)

The New Balance Men's 520 V8 is a versatile running shoe. It has soft EVA midsole cushioning and an engineered mesh upper for breathability. The shoe also has no-sew overlays for a sleek fit and feel.

Women's Slip-on Walking Shoe: on sale for $38.39

Original price: $67.83

Try the new balance show for a comfortable fit.

Try the new balance show for a comfortable fit. (Amazon)

The Women's slip on walking shoes with ActiveCushion offer the same versatility as the men's design and feature the same breathable mesh upper and lightweight underfoot cushioning. They also have a molded heel and cushioned insole for a responsive ride and all-day comfort. 

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.