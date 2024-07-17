Amazon Prime Day: Hot deals for every budget

Have you had big-ticket items like a new air purifier or security system on your list for a while? Well, good news, Amazon has huge deals on many pricier items for Amazon Prime Day. There’s a large variety of items you’ll find, including cordless drills, DNA testing kits, headphones and coolers.

That said, there are also strong discounts on more affordable items. We’ve also outlined a few deals under $50 for more budget-conscious shoppers.

Discounts on high-priced items

On Amazon Prime Day, you can get some steep discounts on normally high-priced items. So, if you’ve been meaning to buy these items, now might be the perfect time to take advantage of some stellar deals.

Original price: $1,497.99

The Samsung "The Frame" TV is a high-definition television that has a built-in frame around it so it more easily blends in with your art and decor. You can get a whopping $500 off this luxurious piece of tech.

Original price: $149

An AncestryDNA kit gives you a clear look at your ancestors and where you come from. The traits addition also shows you family traits you may have inherited, based on your DNA. You can find out if you like cilantro or if it tastes like soap or your traits could indicate how outgoing or introverted you are with surprising accuracy.

Original price: $349.99

With a BlueAir air purifier, you can be sure you’re breathing air free of dust mites, pet hair and pollen. They’re currently $150 dollars off for Prime Day. BlueAir’s newest purifier is quieter and more efficient at removing mold and mildew from the air.

Original price: $239

A Dewalt drill and impact driver set is a top-notch option for anyone who uses drills frequently. Often a favorite brand of carpenters, you can get the set for $100 off during Prime Day. The set comes with both the impact driver and drill, a battery for each and a charging port for the batteries.

Original price: $149.95

Rarely will you find Beats on sale for less than $100, but currently, you can get Beats Studio earbuds for just $79, a savings of $70. These wireless noise-canceling headphones come with a charging case that’ll keep them protected when not in use.

Original price: $259.99

To add some security to your home, install a Blink outdoor camera, now for just under $100. It’s a small but powerful camera that can be connected to Blink’s other devices for whole-home security.

Original price: $180

Always wanted a pair of Ray-Bans but didn’t want to dish out the cash for it? You can get a pair for almost $40 off in dozens of different styles and colors.

Original price: $299.99

A Samsung Galaxy Watch is your own fitness tracker, sleep tracker and cell phone you can wear on your wrist. It helps that it looks like just another luxury watch, too.

Original price: $99.99

The Waterpik water flosser helps you floss your teeth like a dentist. It provides a powerful clean that gets rid of food and keeps your gums strong. It has 10 settings to choose from, depending on how sensitive your teeth are.

Original price: $629.95

A Vitamix blender is one of the most powerful blenders you can buy. It comes with five different modes: one for smoothies, hot soup, frozen dessert, dips and spreads and a self-cleaning option.

Prime Day deals under $50

If high-ticket items aren’t on your shopping list, Amazon has plenty of deals that are more affordable. The deals below are all under $50, so every shopper can take advantage of Prime Day deals.

Original price $99.99

Whether you’re getting one for you or your kids, an Amazon Fire tablet is the perfect e-reader that still functions like other tablets. The newest version is thinner and features a faster processor.

Original price $129

You can currently get a sturdy, metal platform bed frame for less than $50. It’s easy to put together and fits a variety of different bed sizes.

Original price $39.99

Updating your security system can be expensive, but the Blink Mini 2 indoor camera can give you some peace of mind without breaking the bank. For just about $20, you can install these cameras near your front and back doors for easy monitoring.

Original price $79.99

New Balances are back in style, and you can get a pair of New Balance women’s sneakers for less than $50 right now. You can choose from basic colors or go all out with more unique options.

Original price $59.99

An air fryer makes everything from French fries to fried chicken, but it’s healthier than fully fried options. Just put in a small amount of any oil of your choosing, and you can have delicious meals, often in minutes.