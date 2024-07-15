Amazon Prime Day: 24 beauty product deals, from hairstyling tools to serums

Amazon's Prime Day event, taking place from July 16 to 17, is a great time to save on all things beauty. Amazon Prime members can find everything from hairstyling tools and appliances, shavers and beauty serums to hair care products, on sale during the 48-hour event.

We've picked ten that are sure to help make your beauty routine a breeze or a great gift for a student headed to college this fall.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership.

You can find all the deals Amazon is offering by visiting Amazon's homepage or downloading the app. You can also visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals.

Dryers, brushes and straighteners

Razors

Beauty products

Shampoos, conditioners and hair serums

Original price: $674.99

Dyson's Airwrap is one of the most coveted styling tools today because this appliance can do several things, thanks to the many attachments included. Dyson Airwrap uses air to style hair without extreme heat, which means you can achieve beautiful curls, waves or smooth styles without damaging your hair.

Original price: $69.99

Revlon's One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush can create salon-quality results in half the time. Its 2.4-inch oval head can add volume from top to bottom. It also has four heat settings: low, medium, high and cool.

Original price: $499.99

The Dyson Corrale styler straightener can create a variety of different styles – from curls and waves to smooth and sleek. This cord-free hairstyler and straightener with flexing plates that shape to gather hair, allows for enhanced styling with less heat and damage.

Original price: $299.99

The Shark FlexStyle HD430 Air Styling and Drying System can easily transform between a powerful, fast hair dryer and an ultra-versatile multi-styler without heat damage. One twist is all it takes to flex from one to the other. Attach different stylers and unlock the ability to curl, volumize, smooth and dry.

Original price: $199.99

The Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher and High-Velocity Dryer is a hair dryer that can dry and style hair quickly without causing heat damage. It comes with three IQ SpeedStyler accessories and is designed to smooth flyaways and give hair a glossy finish.

Original price: $54.99

TYMO's Ring Hair Straightening Comb is a two-in-one styling tool that combines a flat iron's power with a comb's simplicity. It has five temperature options for different hair types, ranging from 266℉ to 410℉, and heats up quickly in just 60 seconds.

Original price: $129.99

The InfinitiPRO by Conair DigitalAIRE Hot Air Brush delivers 1200 watts of superior drying power without high heat damage. This brush comes with four different attachments that allow you to personalize your appearance.

Original price: $379.99

The Braun Series 9 Pro 9477cc is a wet and dry foil shaver that provides a close and gentle shave for one, three- or seven-day beards. Its ProLift trimmer captures and cuts flat-lying hair, and Sonic Technology helps shave up to 10% faster.

Original price: $79.99

The Philips Norelco Shaver 3900 Series, Wet and Dry Electric Shaver is rechargeable and can be used wet or dry. It has a 60-minute battery life and uses SkinProtect Technology to provide a gentle shave. The shaver uses 5-D pivot contour technology, a new Anti-Corrosion Shaving System and flex and floating movements to follow the contours of your face.

Original price: $41.98

Gillette Fusion men's razor blade refills feature five antifriction blades for a shave you can barely feel. This kit includes two Gillette ProGlide refills to help upgrade your shave. ProGlide refills feature an enhanced lubrastrip (vs. Fusion) and five of Gillette's best blades for a close shave. Both the Fusion5 and ProGlide blades fit all Gillette 5-blade razor handles.

Original price: $40

C.E.O. Glow is a vitamin C and Turmeric glow-giving face oil infused with advanced vitamin C and golden Turmeric for instant vibrance and antioxidant defense. C.E.O. Glow delivers cold-pressed, nutrient-rich extracts into your skin, leaving your complexion looking brighter and nurtured.

Original price: $36

Try the award-winning Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for naturally longer, thicker-looking lashes in 4-6 weeks. This lash serum, infused with vitamins, peptides, and amino acids, is a favorite for helping to enhance short, thinning, brittle lashes.

Original price: $15.99

Try the COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream for a lightweight, gel-type cream that repairs and soothes irritated, sensitized skin after breakouts. It is infused with 92% snail mucin to build a moisture barrier that plumps, hydrates and soothes the skin.

Original price: $24

Reviews say the viral LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask leaves lips visibly softer in a short time. This leave-on lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

Original price: $25

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence absorbs into the skin quickly to provide intense hydration. It contains 96% snail mucin to nourish, repair and plump with moisture. It also contains betaine and sodium acetylated hyaluronate to hydrate, and allantoin and panthenol to soothe.

Original price: $45

Restock on the dermatologist-recommended EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen. This oil-free sunscreen with zinc oxide protects sensitive skin against UVA rays and SPF 46 to protect against UVB rays. It is lightweight and helps calm and protect sensitive skin types prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration.

Original price: $53.99

The La Roche serum combines concentrated pure hyaluronic acid, madecassoside, and vitamin B5 for optimal effectiveness and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Original price: $11.87

Use the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original overnight to help eliminate pimples. The patch uses medical-grade hydrocolloids to absorb toxins from pimples and flatten blemishes in six to eight hours.

Original price: $28

Amika's talc-free dry shampoo absorbs oil, gives hair a freshly washed look without any white residue, and restores your hair's 'oomph.'

Original price: $37

Now is a great time to stock up on Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Conditioner. This conditioner adds moisture and shine to dry, color-treated hair. It is made with 100% vegan ingredients and contains jojoba, green tea, and sage to soften, hydrate, and protect color vibrancy.

Original price: $37

Build your reserves of Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo during the sale. This sulfate-free shampoo is designed to hydrate normal to thick, dry, color-treated hair deeply. It contains jojoba, green tea, and sage and has a signature aromatherapy blend of lavender, bergamot, and patchouli.

Original price: $26

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer bulks up fine, thin, flat hair without sacrificing shine. Unlike typical volumizers, this foam uses new volumizing tech to visibly add weightless bulk to the surface of each hair without dehydrating or damaging the essential cuticle layer.

Original price: $44

Redken One United Leave-In Conditioner also functions as an all-in-one treatment and heat protectant spray for hair. It helps prevent hair breakage, primes hair for styling, offers anti-frizz protection and is safe for color-treated hair.

Original price: $15.52

Kristin Ess Hair's Weightless Shine Working Serum tames frizz, locks in moisture and instantly smooths hair for a flawless finish. It can be used on dry or wet hair.