Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Trending items on sale now

Score big savings on trending fall attire and decor

Grab fall attire and decor on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Grab big savings on Amazon's biggest trending items during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, from Oct. 8 to 9. For 48 hours, Amazon Prime members can save big on items currently popular and in high demand. These deals are some of the most trending sales, from fall attire to fall decor – that is on sale now.

As an Amazon Prime member, you'll not only get access to these exclusive deals, but also enjoy benefits like free and fast shipping, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows, and more. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on a membership.

Discover all the amazing deals Amazon is offering by visiting Amazon's homepage or downloading the app. You can also check out Amazon's Deal page to stay updated on its latest offers.

Here are trending items that are on sale during Amazon's Prime Day event:

For the wardrobe

For the home

Women's cable-knit sweater dress: on sale for $29.99

Original price: $39.99

This cable-knit, bodycon dress is perfect for fall pictures.

This cable-knit, bodycon sweater dress is perfect for a fall outing or pictures. The dress features a lace-up waist, side slits at the hem, and cable-knit construction. Pair it with boots to complete the look.

Tunic dress in fall shade: on sale for $31.18

Original price: $52.99

Get this tunic in a fall shade for a perfect Thanksgiving look.

Buy this flowy tunic dress in caramel for a romantic fall look. The dress can be flattering for many body types and easily pairs with leggings or jeans 

Fleece-lined leggings: on sale for $25.89

Original price: $36.99

Stock up on fleece-lined leggings.

The BALEAF fleece-lined leggings are top sellers. They are the perfect solution for wearing dresses during colder weather and are also great for exercising in the cold. 

Buttery soft yoga leggings: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $25

Try these buttery-soft yoga legging for exercise.

Replacing yoga leggings often is a good idea for hygiene and health reasons. Get these buttery soft yoga leggings in a stunning fall hue for your workout or daily wear.

Women's 2-piece outfits sweatsuit: on sale for $36.53

Original price: $49.99

This  two-piece sweatsuit is perfect for a casual day out.

This gorgeous two-piece sweatsuit is perfect for popping out to do the shopping or for a casual day in town. The set features a half-zip long-sleeve oversized sweatshirt and a high-waisted drawstring wide-leg sweatpants.

Half-zip sweatshirt: on sale for $25.99

Original price: $42.99

This half-zip sweatshirts is very popular.

Grab this Lululemon scuba dupe, half-zip sweatshirt on sale and add it to your fall wardrobe. The material is thick and warm, perfect for chilly days as we transition into fall weather. 

Cropped puffer jacket for women: on sale for $48.43

Original price: $79.99

Wear this puffer all winter long.

Pair the MEROKEETY cropped puffer jacket with your sweater dresses or jeans for a trendy look that keeps you warm. The jacket is suitable for wearing in the snow, wind and rain.

Gym bag for women: on sale for $25.98

Original price: $49.99

Use this bag at the gym or for travel.

This top-selling bag is roomy enough to carry your gym gear and a change of clothes. It features a spacious main compartment, a zippered waterproof PVC-lined pocket for wet clothes and a separate compartment on the bottom for your shoes and dirty clothes. This travel bag also includes a small makeup bag for easy storage.

For the home

Cosori air fryer: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $59.99

Warm up treats easily with this air fryer.

This four-in-one mini air fryer can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat food with 97% less oil. It has a temperature range of 170°F-400°F and a time range of 160 minutes. It has four cooking functions and 30 online recipe options.

Arched free-standing, full-length mirror: on sale for $62.99

Original price: $69.99

Complete the look of any room with this stunning mirror.

This arched, free-standing, full-length mirror measures 64 inches wide by 21 inches high. Its arched top and round corners give it a modern look. This mirror is ideal for bathrooms, bedrooms, entryways, living rooms, and homes.

Burnt orange throw: on sale for $27.99

Original price: $39.99

Grab Bedsure's faux fur/ Sherpa fleece blanket in burnt orange to invite fall vibes into your room. This makes a great blanket for the bed or a sofa throw to cozy up under during movie night.

Yellow Forsythia Wreaths, set of 2: on sale for $68.99

Original price: $84.48

Add a pop of color to your fall decor.

These wreaths, made of forsythia flowers, symbolize anticipation and new beginnings. The bright yellow flowers can add a pop of color to your home and will look great against fall hues.

Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, set of 2: on sale for $46.97

Original price: $79.99

These Amazon-famous pillows are on sale.

The Amazon-famous Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are made with a plush-down alternative filling that's extra-fluffy and a bit overstuffed to support all sleeping positions. They have a silky, soft and breathable 250-thread count sateen cotton pillow cover. 

Fab totes 6-pack clothes storage: on sale for $21.65

Original price: $41.99

Store your summer gear properly with these containers.

This six-pack of storage containers is perfect for storing summer bedding and clothing. The containers are made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, non-woven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture. A see-through window in the front lets you quickly see what is stored inside.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

