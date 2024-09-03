Shop the new Messi collection on Amazon

Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi is arguably one of the greatest players of all time and he is now dipping his golden boot in fashion. The new Messi collection launched recently on Amazon and features men's and kids' lifestyle apparel and accessories.

The new Messi collection items can be delivered quickly for game day.

Here are six picks you will love wearing around town or at your next soccer scrimmage:

Any fan will love sporting this t-shirt with a sketch of Messi handling the soccer ball. It is the perfect fit for his youngest fans.

This short-sleeved t-shirt features Messi's jersey number 10 in the familiar Inter Miami pink. This cool graphic t-shirt is only a fraction of the price of an official Major League Soccer team jersey, and it is machine washable, too.

Original price: $48

Grab this cute two-piece set for nearly 50% off. It's sharp enough to wear to school on picture day but durable enough to take to the playground. Available in sizes 4-18.

Work out in these comfortable jogger shorts and show your Messi love at the same time. The shorts feature a front crest logo with the number 10 and Messi emblem.

Show up to the next soccer scrimmage, flexing this cotton-jersey knit t-shirt featuring an official Messi logo on the front. Cut for a standard fit, this logo tee runs true to size and features a crewneck and short sleeves.

Your little Messi fan will love packing this Messi-printed bag for their next slumber party or soccer game. The bag is small enough to carry on your next flight and big enough to store all your gear for daily activities or a night away.