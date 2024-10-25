Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul: Save big on these 11 grooming and hygiene tools

Amazon's annual Holiday Beauty Haul is a great time to stock up on grooming and hygiene tools you use frequently—think water flossers, toothbrushes, hairdryers and more. From now through Nov. 3, Prime members will have a chance to grab these gadget essentials at a discount. It's a great opportunity to bag deals on good-value products you are looking to replace or want to add to your daily routine.

Deals include discounts on gift sets from brands like Maybelline, Moroccanoil, Revlon, Smashbox, Sol de Janeiro, TULA Skincare and Viktor&Rolf. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member . You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on membership.

Here's a list of 11 grooming and hygiene gadget essentials:

Original price: $45.99

Stock up on Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects tooth whitener. This whitener will provide a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at home. It is an enamel-safe treatment that can remove over 15 years of stains in three days, with full results in 20 days.

Original price: $99.99

Don't pass on the Oral-B iO Deep Clean rechargeable electric toothbrush, which uses advanced technology to guide you to better brushing. It has five smart modes: daily cleaning, whitening, gum care, sensitive and intense. It also has an interactive display for real-time coaching. This toothbrush is gentle on gums but removes 100% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush.

Original price: $349.99

This Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) hair removal device uses advanced IPL technology to reduce visible hair in four weeks. It has three comfort modes and can treat both legs in five minutes. It can also provide up to 12 months of smooth skin from home.

Original price: $69.99

Waterpik's rechargeable water flosser is quiet and ideal for smaller bathrooms or travel. It has an ergonomic narrow hand grip and improved tip rotation for easy use.

Original price: $219.99

This electric toothbrush cleans teeth and gums using micro-vibrations and a round brush head. A smart pressure sensor helps prevent overbrushing by signaling when you're brushing too hard, too light or just right. It is also Bluetooth-enabled, so you can connect to your smartphone for real-time feedback on your brushing habits.

Original price: $22.57

This five-blade razor with a MotionSphere handle comes with 16 refill cartridges. It includes a multi-pivot design that follows the contours of your face and a beard trimmer for shaving goatees, under-the-nose and sideburns.

Original price: $19.99

Crest 3D White Brilliance Luminous Purple Teeth Whitening Toothpaste removes 100% more surface stains than regular toothpaste and delivers whiter teeth within three days. This pack comes with three tubes.

Original price: $7.90

These makeup remover wipes are handy in case you are too tired to do your normal skincare routine. They are also a convenient alternative to a full-on cleansing routine when you're traveling, camping or don't have access to water or a traditional cleanser.

Original price: $79.99

Philips Sonicare cordless power flosser creates an X-shaped stream of water that reaches deep between teeth for a gentle, thorough clean. This X-shaped water stream, known as quad-stream technology, covers more surface area for a faster, deeper clean that's 150% more effective than string floss in improving gum health.

Original price: $19.88

Schick Intuition Razors for women with sensitive skin are hypoallergenic, gentle on the skin and have a four-blade pivoting head. They can be used without shave gel and provide a comfortable shave.

Original price: $24.99