Amazon Black Friday: 12 luxury beauty items you can get on sale

Amazon will offer exclusive deals across all categories during its Black Friday Week deals event. From Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, shoppers can score significant savings, with new deals dropping as often as every five minutes. Customers should check frequently until Cyber Monday to find the latest discounts to check off their holiday shopping lists.

It's a great time to take advantage of low prices on holiday gifts. The online retailer has a selection of luxury beauty gifts – from internet-famous makeup products to popular fragrances – these picks are sure to wow anyone on your list. Sign up for a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!) to enjoy fast, free delivery access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 12 luxury beauty picks you can save big on this Black Friday:

Original price: $68

This iconic Ralph Lauren fragrance has intense floral notes, woody undertones and hints of citrus. It is the perfect scent to celebrate the beauty and luminous intensity of femininity.

Original price: $47

This buildable, medium-coverage foundation minimizes the appearance of pores and imperfections while delivering all-day hydration and wear with a naturally radiant finish. It is suitable for all skin types and infused with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract and vitamins E and B5.

Original price: $30

Get amazingly long lashes with Lancome's curved mascara wand, which lasts up to 24 hours. The gel formula, which is lightweight, will leave your lashes feathery soft, and prevent flaking or smudging.

Original price: $130

Add this beautiful Ralph Lauren fragrance to your collection for a scent of sweet raspberry coulis and luscious black vanilla mingled with fresh rose centifolia. This fragrance has a spicy yet romantic floral scent that is long-lasting.

Original price: $72

Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is a rich moisturizer with anti-aging properties. The moisturizer includes antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice to hydrate the skin and leave a healthy glow. It's amazing for reviving dry skin but can be used on normal skin for those who prefer a richer texture.

Original price: $28

This lip treatment is designed to provide intense hydration and nourishment to your lips while you sleep. It glides smoothly and treats your lips with a luxurious layer of moisture. It works overnight to deeply condition and restore your lips, leaving them soft, supple and rejuvenated by morning.

Original price: $52

This overnight mask deeply hydrates, plumps and brightens the complexion for all skin types. It is packed with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and antioxidant-rich superberries to work while you sleep. The formula helps to target dullness and uneven skin tones for brighter, more radiant skin.

Original price: $24.99

This New York Biology Dead Sea mud mask is suitable for all skin types, including dry, normal, oily, combination and sensitive. It's a spa-quality pore reducer infused with lavender and designed to tackle acne, blackheads, and oily skin.

Original price: $35.99

Treat yourself or someone on your gift list to these bath bombs, handcrafted in small batches, to ensure premium quality. They are made from natural and organic essential oils, shea butter, Epsom salt, cocoa butter and other 100% clean, premium ingredients.

Original price: $62

This set includes a pack of three Anthony Shave Gels. This gel is expertly crafted for sensitive skin and offers a non-detergent, non-foaming solution that delivers a smooth and comfortable shaving experience. The transparent gel allows you to see every detail during your shave without worrying about irritation caused by common foaming agents.

Original price: $95

Ralph Lauren Women's Eau de Toilette is a lightly scented perfume, also known as aromatic waters. The floral fragrance is described as energetic, playful and invigorating.

Original price: $105

This sophisticated fragrance from Ralph Lauren is a bold fusion of iced mango, silver armoise and patchouli noir. It is suitable for a variety of occasions, including black-tie events, date nights, formal gatherings and professional settings.