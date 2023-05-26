Amazing likeness of dolphin seen in stunning drone photography from Wales

A remarkable drone photo shared online has revealed a harbor that looks exactly like — a dolphin.

Photographer Rhys Jones said he was amazed to see the likeness in an aerial picture he took over Pwllheli in Wales, as the British news agency SWNS reported.

Jones said he has taken his drone over the marina many times.

DOG CHASES DOLPHIN IN HILARIOUS VIDEO

Yet this was the very first time, he said, that he noticed the aquatic appearance of the landscape.

The 37-year-old, who has been taking drone photos as a hobby for the past two years, said, "Once seen, it cannot be unseen," as SWNS also reported.

"In all my flight time over the Pwllheli harbor, I have never noticed this as much as last night — spectacular!"

Jones also said, "I have taken many photos of the beautiful area we live in."

"Was this created on porpoise?"

He added, "I have been over the marina many times, but only just noticed this amazing landscape on this occasion," as SWNS reported.

The pictures have gained a lot of interest from locals on his Facebook page, Pwllheli Drone Photos.

PHOTOS THAT STUN: 23 AMAZING PIX OF OUR LIVING WORLD FROM NIKON'S MICROSCOPY COMPETITION

One person jokingly asked, "Was this created on porpoise?"

Another said: "Lovely shot. No, it's not — it's a brilliant shot!"

The Facebook page contains aerial photography of North Wales and nearby, it explains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The photographer is based in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In addition to his "dolphin" imagery, he's also shot stunning aerial photos of double rainbows, castles, highways, landscapes, towns and villages.