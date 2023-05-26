Expand / Collapse search
GREAT OUTDOORS
Amazing likeness of dolphin seen in stunning drone photography from Wales

Aerial photo was taken over a harbor in Wales — 'once seen, it cannot be unseen'

By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
A remarkable drone photo shared online has revealed a harbor that looks exactly like — a dolphin.

Photographer Rhys Jones said he was amazed to see the likeness in an aerial picture he took over Pwllheli in Wales, as the British news agency SWNS reported.

Jones said he has taken his drone over the marina many times.

Yet this was the very first time, he said, that he noticed the aquatic appearance of the landscape.

The 37-year-old, who has been taking drone photos as a hobby for the past two years, said, "Once seen, it cannot be unseen," as SWNS also reported.

drone photo showing dolphin likeness

This drone photo reveals a harbor that looks a whole like — a dolphin. Photographer Rhys Jones was amazed to see the likeness in an aerial picture he took over Pwllheli in Wales. (SWNS)

"In all my flight time over the Pwllheli harbor, I have never noticed this as much as last night — spectacular!"

Jones also said, "I have taken many photos of the beautiful area we live in."

"Was this created on porpoise?"

He added, "I have been over the marina many times, but only just noticed this amazing landscape on this occasion," as SWNS reported.

dolphin seen from drone photo

Photographer Rhys Jones of Wales has been taking drone pictures as a hobby for the past two years. He said of this new image: "Once seen, it cannot be unseen." (SWNS)

The pictures have gained a lot of interest from locals on his Facebook page, Pwllheli Drone Photos.

One person jokingly asked, "Was this created on porpoise?"

boy and dolphin

A child looks at a swimming dolphin close up. Photographer Rhys Jones said of the area in Wales where he shot his "dolphin" images, "I have been over the marina many times, but only just noticed this amazing landscape on this occasion." (iStock)

Another said: "Lovely shot. No, it's not — it's a brilliant shot!"

The Facebook page contains aerial photography of North Wales and nearby, it explains. 

The photographer is based in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

In addition to his "dolphin" imagery, he's also shot stunning aerial photos of double rainbows, castles, highways, landscapes, towns and villages.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.