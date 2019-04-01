Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez uses pricey croissants to criticize opponents of $15 minimum wage

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her shock over a pricey croissant to call for a fair minimum wage Monday on Twitter.

“Croissants at LaGuardia are going for SEVEN DOLLARS A PIECE,” the Democrat tweeted from the New York airport.

“Yet some people think getting a whole hour of personal, dedicated human labor for $15 is too expensive??” she continued.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet later that morning.

“Oh the humanity! Here’s the answer: government-mandated FREE CROISSANTS FOR ALL. And we’ll just force the bakers to give all of their time for free. #SocialistLogic #AprilFools,” he wrote.

However, she had previously clarified in a second tweet that she wasn’t trying to make a point about the cost of the pastry.

“GOP taking every tweet so earnestly, making my point for me. It’s not an argument against the price of a croissant - it’s about the value of human worth,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“But I guess that idea is foreign to them since their policies treat people as disposable anyway,” she added.

In February, the congresswoman tweeted that she would be paying everyone on her staff “a living wage.”

“Leadership starts with our choices. That’s why I decided that no one on my staff will make less than $52k/year,” she wrote. “It’s likely one of the highest entry-level salaries on the Hill. We pinch pennies elsewhere, but it’s worth every dime to pay a living wage.”