Alaska postal worker pays extra postage for couple’s wedding invitations

A postal worker in Alaska saved a couple’s big day when he paid the extra postage required to send their wedding invitations.

When they put their wedding invitations in the mail last month, Crystle Lewis and her fiance, from the Wasilla, Alaska area, thought they had included enough postage.

However, the wax seal on the envelope meant that the invitations needed a bit more postage than Lewis had anticipated, according to KTUU.

COUPLE FINALLY RECEIVES WEDDING PHOTOS 46 YEARS AFTER THEY WERE MARRIED

The station reported that the 50 invitations were kept at the post office and a note was left in the couple’s P.O. Box to let them know they needed more postage.

After two weeks, when the couple still hadn’t come to check the box or pay the additional fee, postal worker Edward "Lee" Mayton decided to take matters into his own hands.

"I saw the notice that had been dated for almost two weeks, so I’m like, ‘these have to go out,’ because they looked like wedding invitations," Mayton told KTUU.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even though he wasn’t sure when the wedding was scheduled for, Mayton decided to buy the postage himself to get the invitations out to guests, according to KTUU.

"That’s just what we do, not just because we’re supposed to do it, I mean, this is the valley, this is Wasilla. We take care of each other out here," Mayton told the station.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As for Lewis and her fiance, they didn’t realize anything was wrong until later. When she found out, Lewis said she was surprised.

"I couldn’t help but choke up," Lewis told KTUU. "It was so unexpected. I wasn’t expecting that at all, it was really nice."

Though Lewis and her fiance tried to pay Mayton back for the additional postage, he refused to accept any money, KTUU reported.