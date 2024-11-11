Expand / Collapse search
Airline passenger gets flagged by TSA after leaving mystery powder in bag

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
TSA white powder split

Anna McKay of Phoenix, Ariz., opened her luggage after a day of traveling and found a TSA notice in her bag notifying her that an agent had inspected her baggage. (Anna McKay/@unafraidduck757)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

NOT GONNA FLY – An Arizona woman left an unmarked bag of white powder in her suitcase which led to TSA flagging her luggage. See the now-viral video.

CONDIMENT PHOBIA – This waitress is going viral for talking about her fear of ketchup, and experts are weighing in.

WHERE'S THE BRIDE? – A father-of-the-bride slightly fumbled his duties after he started walking down the aisle without his daughter on his arm.

Father and daughter walking down the aisle

Neil Crossley started walking down the aisle without his daughter in an accidental moment caught on video. See the moment. (SWNS)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

HOLIDAY HOME DECOR – Find large selections of holiday decorations for inside and outside the home with these 18 deals. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

crossword puzzle  (iStock)

Deals