Bubble house has nature views and movies under the stars, pictures reveal

Travelers are being offered the opportunity to get even closer to nature by staying inside a see-through home in Puerto Rico.

Nestled just outside the city of Ponce is the "dome house" hosted by Bubble.

The one-bed, one-bath Bubble Puerto Rico property is billed as "an ecological, magical stay, hidden in the mountains" for a maximum of two guests.

Through the home-sharing site, guests will be privy to sleeping under the stars in a queen-sized bed for $213 per night.

However, the listing is advertised for solo travelers or couples who want to immersive themselves in nature.

Privacy however is still vital for the company, according to the listing, which notes that the dome comes with curtains and the entire property is surrounded by a river, further isolating travelers. The city of Ponce is roughly 18 minutes away.

Although the company noted that it has not experienced high floods, guests should remain cautious.

A silent compressor supplies the house with "fresh air 24/7," according to the listing.

It also comes equipped with air conditioning, a "multi-outlet" to charge mobile phones as well as an "open-air" kitchen with basic utensils as well as a list of recommendations for eating out.

Alongside the home is a private pool with a heater. For an additional cost of roughly $30, the company will arrange for guests to have an outdoor cinema.

The listing notes that guests will be able to view "lizards, butterflies, birds," and "sometimes Puerto Rican parrots are heard." Exotic flowers and fruit trees can also be spotted from the house.

