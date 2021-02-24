Adorable puppy interrupts DC TV reporter's live shot: 'I'll keep an eye on her'

When you’re working as a reporter, sometimes you have to find the stories, and sometimes they come to you.

FOX 5 DC reporter Bob Barnard was reporting live on icy weather and road conditions in northern Virginia last Friday morning when a heart-warming puppy ran out into the street to greet him.

"I don’t see an owner," Barnard says as he leans down to scoop up the runaway pup.

Barnard had already scraped the ice off one viewer’s vehicle during the active live shot. After picking up the dog, he held onto the puppy as he continued chatting with the anchors back at the station.

"I’ll keep an eye on her," he said, waving to someone off camera as the friendly pup licked the side of his face.

Someone came out of a nearby home and explained that the puppy – whose name is Pierogi – had "jumped right through the gate."

"Life is good," Barnard says in the video as he reunites the woman and her dog.

The video of the cute encounter has drawn nearly 1 million views on FOX 5’s YouTube page.

This isn’t Barnard’s first unusual encounter with a creature while working on a story. In 2015, Fox News reported that a moth laid two eggs in Barnard’s ear while he was reporting live from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.