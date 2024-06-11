Expand / Collapse search
Actor Kirk Cameron reveals anti-woke event this summer, plus our newest American Culture Quiz

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kirk Cameron speaking, 3 images of him

Cameron, on left and right, is shown speaking at two different public library events in the past year or so. Center, he talked to Fox News Digital on Saturday about his upcoming August 2024 new event. (Brave Books/Fox News/Debbie Wolvos)

VALUES MATTER – Author, actor, Christian and patriot Kirk Cameron reveals new "See You at the Library 2024" event for Aug. 24 as he stands firmly for family, faith, freedom and traditional values. Continue reading...

'WHY THE LONG FACE?' – Here are 3 popular expressions that use the word "face," with alternative meanings and their origins. Continue reading...

TEST YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz takes a swing this week at the hottest topics of the summer: Billboard hits, best beaches, tastiest burgers and youngest ballplayers. Continue reading...

American culture quiz

American culture quiz! How well do you know these facts about popular topics? (Getty Images/iStock)

TECH FOR DAD – Check out 10 Father's Day gift ideas for the dad who needs an upgrade on his gadgets and gizmos. Continue reading...

'I THINK YOU'RE MUTED' – Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discussed the possibility of workers using AI clones in meetings, which would allow their "digital twin" to attend in their place. Experts weigh in. Continue reading...

MILLION-DOLLAR CATCH – A fishing crew on the "Release" reeled in a 504-pound blue marlin, earning them $1.7 million at the 66th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina. Continue reading...

blue marlin record catch

The team aboard the Hatteras-based boat, "Release," reeled in a blue marlin weighing 504 pounds, earning the group of men $1.7 million. ( )

BUZZ-FREE BEACH VIBES – The alcohol-free spacer has replaced the chaser as the drink that washes down the drink before. Molly Fedick, founder of Buzzkill Wines in Los Angeles, discussed the trend; here are 5 to check out. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

