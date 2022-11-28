9 Christmas stocking stuffer ideas for women

If you're having a hard time choosing stocking stuffers for your wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother or another female loved one, check out the options below.

From preserved roses to soothing bath salts, put on your Santa hat and knock off the last-minute gifts that are on your list.

Here are 9 ideas.

Tsuri.com White Wood + Lavender Bath Salt, $17.50

This blend of bath salts is designed to help usher her calmly into dreamland with lavender flower and Bai Mu Dan white tea.

The Tsuri Company specializes in organic, luxury skincare products, and if she likes these bath salts, you may want to consider purchasing the Indulge Git Basket ($76), which contains the bath salts along with scented oil, body crème, body oil bar and bath soak – all tucked into a bath caddy for another special occasion.

Rainraps.com Raincap, $30

For the lady who is always stylish – even when the weather takes a turn for the rainy – she may appreciate this reversible, water-repellent rain hat with an adjustable toggle strap.

Choose from black and leopard print, navy and navy plaid, black and light blue plaid or red and beige plaid.

VenusEtFleur.com Le Mini Round, $57

This single preserved rose comes in a limited-edition classic box.

The gold rose in the Noel Noir case has a bit of throwback glamour with gold art deco detailing on the holder. Other colors include deep red and white.

SoniaHou.com Innovative Hexagon Huggie 18K Gold Vermeil Earrings, $39.99

Crafted from 18K gold vermeil with a sterling silver base to ensure these earrings last for a long time, a stylish woman in your inner circle may appreciate this sleek, modern style.

For something more classic, Sonia Hou’s Perfect Hoop 18K Gold Vermeil Earrings are another great selection.

Vahdam.com Chai Tea Private Reserve, Gift Set, 3 Teas, $34.99

Tea tipplers may enjoy this trio of teas. Flavors include: Ginger Chai Spiced Black Tea, Maharani Chai Spiced Oolong Tea and Sweet Cinnamon Masala Chai Tea.

This particular set was curated by Oprah Winfrey (her favorite chai teas) and all are USDA Organic.

Amazon.com Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint + Liner Set, $9.90

This duo contains a creamy lip liner and velvety lip tint and has earned nearly 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

The paraben-free products feature high pigment color and come in a variety of shades from Sellout Red to Star Plum Pink.

AnneKlein.com Anne Klein Fashion Scholarship Fund Tee, $49

Also available on Macys.com , this tee was the winning design created by Valeria Nicole, a Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) recipient and recent SCAD graduate for Anne Klein's Scholar Design competition.

One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of this shirt will go to the FSF.

teNeues.nyc Vincent Van Gogh Notecard Box, $15.95

This set of 20 notecards and envelopes features Van Gogh’s reproduced pieces from the 19th century artist’s famous paintings of sunflowers to "Bedroom in Arles."

The note cards are tucked nicely into a two-piece reusable box. For another choice, consider the collection featuring French Impressionist Berthe Morisot’s work, also on teNeues.NYC ($15.95).

USA.Philips.com Philips One by Sonicare, $25.96

Help her maintain that smile with a new toothbrush.

Ideal for slipping in her purse or carry-on bag when she travels thanks to the sleek travel case, this toothbrush is available in battery ($17.46) and rechargeable ($25.96) models in eight colors.