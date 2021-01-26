7-Eleven is hosting gamers overnight at new concept store in Texas

Two gamers will be welcomed to spend the night at one of 7-Eleven’s experiential stores, the convenience chain announced Monday.

The unique travel event is set to take place at the 7-Eleven Evolution Store in Texas before the retail location opens to the public, a company press release said.

Both gamers who are selected for the "once-in-a-lifetime" experience must be at least 18-years-old and from Dallas County.

The winners will be welcomed to a custom game pod with access to reclining loungers, a big screen TV, PlayStation 5 console, DualSense controllers and headsets. Snacks and beverages from 7-Eleven, Red Bull, Mountain Dew, Doritos and Planters are going to be provided during their stay.

"Everyone knows that the PlayStation 5 console launch has been one of the biggest headlines in the gaming world the past few months," said 7-Eleven’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt, in a statement. "The ultimate gamers' console warranted an experience just as exclusive in our newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store – our ultimate retail environment."

Aside from gaming, a virtual meet-and-greet will be hosted with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Gamers who want to book a stay at 7-Eleven’s new concept store can complete reservations on Airbnb.com on Monday, Feb. 1. The listing for the event says the company expects to "sell out fast."

Confirmed reservations will cost the chosen participants $11. The two gamers will need to be from the same household and can either stay at the 7-Eleven Evolution store on Feb. 26 or Feb. 28.

Due to the pandemic, face masks will need to be worn when not eating or drinking or social distancing. Health screenings are also required.

Hand sanitizer stations will be provided in addition to enhanced cleaning protocols in the store.

To get to the store safely, guests are being provided car service free of charge to and from the property. Swag bags and other merchandise will be given away for the duration of the stay.