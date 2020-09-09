7-Eleven, Oreo tease collaboration with cookie 'Taquito Cannoli' photo

Sometimes all it takes to make your snack dreams a reality is Photoshop – and a verified Instagram account.

In a post on 7-Eleven’s official Instagram page, the convenience store shared an Oreo “Taquito Cannoli” photo, which showed what appeared to be a thin Oreo cookie shell stuffed with cannoli cream and a dusting of Oreo cookies.

INSTACART ADDS 7-ELEVEN AS GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNER TO COMPETE IN ONLINE DELIVERY WARS

“Behold the taquito cannoli,” 7-Eleven wrote in the caption, before dashing the hopes of all of its fans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“(It’s not real, but it’d be totally cool if it was),” the caption continued. “Wink wink nudge nudge twist twist dunk drunk.” The brand also tagged Oreo, along with the phrase “unrealcollab.”

The post has received more than 7,300 likes and many comments from wishful snackers.

“Love it!”

“I was about to go buy them.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The official Oreo social media account seemed to be interested in the mash-up, too. The brand commented on the photo with a(n impossible) challenge: “711 billion likes and it’s a deal.”

However, not all hope is lost for those who prefer their cookie sandwiches in cannoli form.

Oreo appeared to have reposted the photo on its own social media with the caption “we aren’t even mad at this.” That photo has received more than 33K likes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether or not this is happening in the near future has not been revealed. Fox News has reached out to both companies for comment.