5 ways to stick with your ‘exercise more’ New Year’s resolution in 2024, from a New York doctor

Getting into shape, exercising more, eating well — all of these are examples of some of the most common New Year’s resolutions people make each year.

Of these, getting back into shape can be an especially tough task for those who have fallen off the health and wellness wagon.

Dr. Alexis Colvin, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital five ways to get back into shape this year.

Before starting anything, Colvin recommended checking in with your primary care doctor to ensure you are well enough to exercise.

"If you have not been exercising regularly and/or have not had a recent physical, it’s always a good idea to check with your primary care doctor to discuss a safe transition to exercise," she noted.

Read on for her top tips as the New Year gets underway.

1. Schedule your exercise

Scheduling your exercise time during the day to make sure it happens is a good idea, suggested Colvin.

With busy schedules at the beginning of the year, Colvin recommended setting aside a period of time to move your body.

"Schedule your exercise into your day so that you have [that] protected time to accomplish your goal," she said.

2. Be specific about your workouts

It is smart to "be specific about what you want to do and mix it up so that you look forward to it," said Colvin.

She said being particular about what you're going to do for exercise on any given day is great for keeping up the goal of being active.

Colvin also suggested trying something you might have not done before — such as attending a Pilates class or running a race.

This will help to keep your attention and engagement as you try to complete something new.

3. Hold yourself accountable

Ensuring you attend that Pilates class or run that race is up to you — but the support of a friend, family member or trainer can help.

"Consider ways to hold yourself accountable, such as getting a workout partner or a trainer," Colvin said.

Having someone who knows your goals and wants to see you succeed can be helpful when you start feeling that getting back into shape this year might be harder than originally planned.

4. Consistency is key

Colvin said staying consistent with your workouts can be key to making sure you get back in shape in 2024.

Short activity sessions, such as taking walks or choosing the stairs instead of the elevator, can also be beneficial to keeping active.

"Even short sessions of activity can count toward your daily activity level," she said.

5. Do cardio and strength training

"Working on both cardio and strength training is critical for a complete approach to physical fitness," Colvin said.

The surgeon said that both of these types of exercise are imperative for fitness journeys — and a mix of the two is key.

"Strength training is particularly important to help build and/or maintain bone density," she said.

By practicing the two together, Colvin said this will help you get back in shape in 2024.

