3 spring refreshment tips for your house and home's outdoor spaces

If you'd like efficiency and comfort around your house and home to match your enthusiasm for the spring season, these recommended products and the services they offer consumers might be worth a second look this year.

Chip Wade, an Atlanta-based DIY expert and designer, appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" to share some of the sharpest ideas for making yards, patios, decks and other backyard or side yard spaces a pleasure to spend time in and enjoy with family and friends.

While some of these are a matter of personal choice, they're also just fun to consider and review — and see if they work for your space or style.

BATTERY-POWERED TOOLS MIGHT JUST BE THE TRICK FOR GETTING YOUR OUTDOOR SPACES READY FOR SPRING

Among the products Wade mentioned are these three:

1. Landscape solar lighting options for around the patio or yard that are "finally high quality" in terms of performance and design. "They're made with powder-coated aluminum" and are "super easy to install," said Wade.

He said a variety of sleek models and styles provide up to "eight times the solar-charging power" of other solar lights.

He showed off some models from Gama Sonic Solar Lighting.

2. Colorful sun shades for outdoor patios or deck areas that are high-quality and come in an array of shapes — rectangles, triangles, squares — for overhead hanging.

They're made of knitted fabric that blocks UV rays but "lets the breeze through, so they're super comfortable," he said.

The same company that makes the overhead sun shades — Coolaroo USA — also makes elevated pet beds that help keep dogs and cats comfortable while also reducing pressure on their knees, hips, elbows and shoulders, the company notes.

These pet beds — plus flower bags and other gardening products from the company — are resistant to stains, mold and mildew, said Wade.

3. A solar-powered generator from Geneark, as an option for providing backup power for many devices around the home.

The generator charges up "fully with a solar panel in just eight hours," Wade said.

He said he discovered the product during a visit to the recent National Hardware Show in early April.

As a demonstration, he used the generator to power up a heated blanket outdoors for his family's tiny collection of adorable Easter-season chicks.

To learn more — and to see additional devices and products mentioned on the "Fox & Friends Weekend" segment — watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.