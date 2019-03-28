23-year-old swimwear and clothing entrepreneur says teachers told her she'd 'amount to nothing'

Less than three years ago, Briony Gorton was a part-time shop girl and bored student — so she decided to become her own boss.

Now, at age 23, she's the proud owner of a swimwear and clothing company which has turned over more than $650,000 and made 20,000 sales — after investing not much more than 100 bucks to start.

SEE IT: ELDERLY BEACHGOER HILARIOUSLY CRASHES BIKINI MODEL'S VIDEO SHOOT

Gorton's business, Talliah Rose, was launched in her mom's kitchen and is now a celeb favorite loved by stars in the U.K. like Amber Davies of "Love Island," and "The Only Way Is Essex" star Amber Turner.

Gorton, from Burnley, in Lancashire, England, has bought herself two Range Rovers with the cash she's made, as well as a Mini convertible for her mom, and is now renting a brand new four-bedroom house.

She told Fabulous Digital: "I'm on track to turn over my first million before I turn 25. I turned 100 pounds into 100,000 pounds in six months when I was 21. It's amazing, when I look back I think to myself, 'I've actually done alright there.'"

PHOTO: AIRLINE PASSENGER SHAMED FOR DRYING SWIMSUITS ON HEADREST

"In the new year I’m going to design my own house and build it from scratch," she added. "That will be amazing, but legally I have to wait until I've been self-employed for three years to do it."

Gorton, who used to buy cheap clothes on eBay and sell them for profit as a teen, always wanted to be an entrepreneur despite teachers saying she'd "amount to nothing."

"I always got C's and the odd B, I was never exceptionally clever," she admitted. "When I was in year 10 or 11, I remember my head teacher saying if I didn’t buckle down I would amount to nothing, but I always knew I was going to do well for myself. I studied Fashion Buying and Merchandising at Manchester Met, I really enjoyed it but I remember thinking, ‘I’m sitting here to learn about working for someone else,'" she added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"I knew if I put my mind to it then I could do it all on my own, so in summer 2016 I designed an orange bikini top and [studded] bottoms."

For more, continue reading the original article at The Sun. Click here for more content from The Sun.