12-year-old girl hooks multiple fishing records, plus our latest American Culture Quiz

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Julia-Bernstein-fishing-record-split

Julia Bernstein, 12, will be accepting the Fleming Species Award from the International Women’s Fishing Association for catching and releasing 37 different species of fish. (Heidi Mason)

'ON A ROLL' – Julia Bernstein, 12, set at least four different fishing records in Florida since January and will be awarded the Fleming Species Award. One of her world records is pending. Continue reading...

NO RUSH TO BRUSH – A dentist has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the three surprising times you should not brush your teeth. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How well do you know these facts about film, TV and the modern military? Test yourself...

American culture quiz

American culture quiz: How well do you know the answers to this week's quiz? Try your hand. (Getty Images/iStock)

GAMES TO GRAB – From Uno to The Game of Life and more, consider buying these board and card games that are fun for the whole family. All choices are available on Amazon. Continue reading...

INSURANCE FOR LOVE – A college student is helping young adults feel more confident in the future of their love lives with a new insurance policy tool called the "Marriage Pact." Continue reading...

HOW FLAKY! – Lard, essential to the human diet for centuries, suffered a wave of bad publicity in recent decades. It's enjoying a sudden rebirth, thanks in large part to pie makers. Continue reading...

Little Pie Co. apple pie

Apple pie at Little Pie Co. in New York City. Lard is essential to making flaky pie crust, bakery owner Arnold Wilkerson told Fox News Digital. (Little Pie Co.)

'LOVE, MOM' – Dr. Nicole Saphier's book celebrates motherhood with "raw," honest stories — including her own. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.