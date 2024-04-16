12-year-old girl hooks multiple fishing records, plus our latest American Culture Quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'ON A ROLL' – Julia Bernstein, 12, set at least four different fishing records in Florida since January and will be awarded the Fleming Species Award. One of her world records is pending. Continue reading...

NO RUSH TO BRUSH – A dentist has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the three surprising times you should not brush your teeth. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How well do you know these facts about film, TV and the modern military? Test yourself...

GAMES TO GRAB – From Uno to The Game of Life and more, consider buying these board and card games that are fun for the whole family. All choices are available on Amazon. Continue reading...

INSURANCE FOR LOVE – A college student is helping young adults feel more confident in the future of their love lives with a new insurance policy tool called the "Marriage Pact." Continue reading...

HOW FLAKY! – Lard, essential to the human diet for centuries, suffered a wave of bad publicity in recent decades. It's enjoying a sudden rebirth, thanks in large part to pie makers. Continue reading...

'LOVE, MOM' – Dr. Nicole Saphier's book celebrates motherhood with "raw," honest stories — including her own. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION