100-year-old woman says serving the Lord and not hating anyone is the secret to long life

Age is just a number when you live right.

A woman in Georgia recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends and family at the local community center. While there, she told local reporters what she says is the secret to a long life.

It turns out, it’s living right and "trusting in the lord."

Marie Robinson took a moment to dance to the music when she entered her 100th birthday party, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Before joining the party, however, she lit a candle for her late husband, Moses, as part of a row of candles for other lost loved ones.

When asked what her secret was, she said, "My secret is to treat everybody right. And love everybody. Don’t hate nobody. That’s the only way we’re going to make it to the Kingdom. Serve the Lord."

Her family said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, "Mrs. Marie Robinson has been an extraordinary role model to her family, friends, members of her church, and DeKalb County community. She is a giver and loves to serve others."

Robinson had nine children, although only five are still alive. She also has 35 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

When asked if she had any advice for the younger generations, she said, "The one thing I would like to say to the young people, to raise their children right. Because you know that the young people, they don’t seem to understand. But us old people need to teach them what’s right. Raise them right, tell them how to love one another. And just keep on trusting in the Lord and He will make a way for you."