These were 2020's most popular dog names

Some names just really suit man’s best friend.

Dog DNA analysis company Embark Veterinary compiled the names that were most popular for dogs in the United States based on data it aggregated in 2020, and the results are in.

The 10 most popular names for female dogs were Luna, Daisy, Bella, Lucy, Penny, Stella, Lola, Piper, Ruby and Willow.

Out of these top names, Embark noted that it "tested nearly 3 times as many Lunas as Daisys" last year. The canine genomics and biotechnology company also noted that Luna has risen in popularity among humans during the last two decades.

On BabyCenter’s top 100 baby names of 2020, Luna was ranked as No. 18. A year prior, the name was in the 22nd spot. The name for the Roman goddess of the Moon has been gaining traction since 1995.

For male dogs, the most popular names were Cooper, Milo, Finn, Charlie, Tucker, Ollie, Bear, Max, Loki and Moose. According to Embark, determining the most popular male dog name was quite a close call between Cooper and Milo. However, Cooper won out by a slight margin.

Other popular dog names registered with Embark in 2020 were in reference to mythological or pop culture characters and food.

The Norse god of mischief, Loki, overwhelmingly took the top spot among myth lovers, while pop culture fans chose names from beloved franchises such as Finn from "Star Wars," Nala from Disney’s "The Lion King," Dobby from "Harry Potter," Zuko from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and Zelda from Nintendo’s "The Legend of Zelda."

Meanwhile, top dog name inspired by the kitchen was Mocha. For dog owners who love the great outdoors, the trendiest nature-inspired names were Clover, Juniper, Sage, Violet, Sky, Ember, Storm and Fern.

As for honorable mentions, Embark highlighted some unique choices like Rapunzel, Elephant and Ludacris.