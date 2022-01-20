Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Yale researcher teams develops wearable clip to detect COVID

The clip is intended to complement at-home test kits

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
At-home COVID tests will help us live ‘sustainably’ with coronavirus: Infectious disease expert Video

At-home COVID tests will help us live ‘sustainably’ with coronavirus: Infectious disease expert

Infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh Adalja joins ‘Cavuto Live’ to provide insight into the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers at the Yale School of Public Health have developed a wearable clip that can detect if a person may have been exposed to COVID-19.  

The device captures virus-laden aerosols that deposit on a polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) surface, according to a study published earlier this month in the peer-reviewed journal, Environmental Science and Technology Letters.  

    A fresh air clip used to detect COVID.  (Krystal Godri Pollitt)

    The clip attached to a shirt.  (Krystal Pollitt)

    A clinician wearing the fresh air clilp.  (Yale New Haven Hospital/Dr. Jodi Sherman)

Krystal Godri Pollitt, who led the team of researchers who developed the clip, told Fox News it came about through her research measuring a person’s exposure to environmental factors.   

"Through that work, I developed wearable tools that we can measure our exposure to lots of different chemicals within the air and other airborne factors," Godri Pollitt said. 

Her team pivoted to respiratory viruses in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. 

The wearable clip is designed to be reusable with the polymer films being changed. It is intended as a complementary device to at-home testing kits. 

"We want to go a step before that and be able to start thinking about, do we need more infectious control measures in place, do we need less people in this space? Do we need more ventilation?" Godri Pollitt said. "And also thinking about if people are at a potential risk for being infected? If we detect it within the air, there’s a good chance that maybe those people are at risk and should be quarantining."  

Godri Pollitt told Fox News there is a lot of potential in expanding the clip to other respiratory viruses. The clip is not yet publicly available, but Godri Pollitt hopes it will be in the near future. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  