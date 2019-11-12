Woman gives birth on nightclub dance floor, report says

A woman’s night out on the town ended in a life-changing event when she gave birth on the dance floor. The woman, who was only identified as a 19-year-old, was visiting the O’Club in Toulouse, France, when she suddenly went into labor, according to CEN.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, which is near the club’s closing time, a bouncer approached the club’s manager after seeing the woman lie down on the floor to alert her of the emergency, according to the report.

“There were not many people and a bouncer came to see me,” Marie-Helene, who was identified as the manager, told CEN. “He said ‘It’s urgent.’ I then saw that she was giving birth.”

Marie-Helene said staff called for an ambulance and listened to paramedics on the phone as they were coached through the birth.

The baby, whose gender was not revealed, was reportedly born in good health, and has been offered “free entry for life.” Marie-Helene said the baby's mother had been at the club with a friend for a "change of scene."