Ezzo Sausage Co. recalls pizza toppings over listeria concerns

A Columbus, Ohio-based company is calling back more than 25,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) over the weekend announced the recall of 25,115 pounds of products, which include pepperoni and sausage pizza toppings.

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS of a positive sample result for Listeria monocytogenes,” per the release. No adverse reactions related to the recall have been reported to date.

The affected items were produced on Oct. 29 2019, Oct. 30, 2019, and Nov. 5, 2019, and were sold under various labels such as Ezzo, Flyers and Massey’s, among others. The products bear the establishment number “EST. 1838A.”

The items were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio, officials added.

Listeriosis is a serious infection typically caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which results in an estimated 1,600 illnesses in the U.S. each year. About 260 of those patients die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Listeriosis can cause a variety of symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected, according to the CDC. For pregnant women, symptoms of invasive listeria may present as fever or other flulike symptoms, but it can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In non-pregnant patients, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

