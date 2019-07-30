Woman gives birth in Costco parking lot: 'The baby girl did not want to wait,' police say

Does this mean she’ll get a complimentary upgrade to the Executive Membership status?

On Monday morning, a woman from Long Island gave birth in a Costco parking lot after her daughter decided to show up two weeks ahead of the due date.

Shantie Krissoondatt and fiancé Christopher Lakharam, already parents to an 18-month-old daughter, were expecting their newborn around Aug. 13, but Krissoondatt knew the baby wasn’t going to wait.

"She pretty much said, 'The baby's coming so call 911,'" Lakharam told New York Newsday.

The pair pulled over at the Costco on Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence, according to Nassau County police, and they were soon met by officers and a police medic.

Krissoondatt then delivered the baby “right there in the parking lot,” police said, before the family was transferred to the South Nassau Communities Hospital.

The hospital confirmed on Twitter that a nurse within the emergency department “helped care for the baby” after the family arrived.

"I'm still in shock," Krissoondatt told Newsday, adding that she’s very grateful for the police and medical professionals who assisted.

As of Monday evening, the couple had not yet decided on a name for the girl. Lakharam was not immediately available to comment for Fox News.