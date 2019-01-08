Woman expecting 'miracle' baby after brain tumor shock

A pregnant woman in the U.K. is calling her baby a “miracle” after she believed that treatment for a massive brain tumor had left her infertile. Sarah Gaffney-Lang, of Manchester, England, told PA Real Life that it all started with a seizure in 2016.

“I had a big seizure in my sleep,” the 32-year-old told the news outlet. “I don’t remember the exact moment it happened, all I remember is coming to feeling really frightened.”

What followed was a series of tests over two months before she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The tumor was identified as a grade 2 glioma and located in her right frontal lobe.

“I was really fit and active, and so the thought of cancer – let alone a brain tumor – never crossed my mind,” she told PA Real Life. “It was a complete bombshell.”

Gaffney-Lang underwent an unsuccessful craniotomy, during which she was kept awake, and was then faced with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation in hopes of shrinking it. She told PA Real Life she decided to go through one cycle of egg freezing before beginning treatment in hopes of later starting a family.

“With everything going on, my fertility hadn’t even entered my mind, so I’m really glad the doctors brought it up with me,” she told PA Real Life. “I’d always wanted kids so it would have been tough it I’d lost my chance altogether.”

Gaffney-Lang, who married husband Matt while undergoing her 12 months of treatment, finished her last round in March 2018, and three months later was ecstatic to learn that she had conceived, naturally.

“Finding out I was pregnant was a huge surprise,” she told the news outlet. “I assumed kids would mean carefully deciding on the right time to use the eggs that had been frozen, so it’s amazing it happened naturally.”

Gaffney-Lang, whose due date falls one year after her final treatment, said her body is coping well with the pregnancy, and that she “can’t wait to meet him or her.”