COVID cases declined again last week worldwide: WHO

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly report that the number of new COVID-19 cases around the world fell by nearly a quarter last week.

The agency said that nearly 5.59 million cases were reported between April 11 and April 17, which is 24% less than the previous week.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WILL APPEAL RULING STRIKING DOWN TRAVEL MASK MANDATE

Additionally, the number of newly reported deaths dropped by 21% to 18,215.

While new cases declined in every region, the Americas only saw a 2% decrease.

The countries with the highest reported case numbers last week were South Korea, France and Germany.

The highest numbers of new deaths were reported by the U.S., Russia and South Korea.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the U.S. reported 68,781 new cases and 877 new deaths in the past day.

COVID CASES, DEATHS FALL FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE WEEK, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAYS

The WHO said that "these trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected."

More than 502 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 6.2 million deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported so far, though total numbers are believed to be much higher.

While cases have fallen markedly since the winter's omicron surge, experts have warned about the circulation of highly transmissible subvariants.

Still, restrictions have relaxed around the world, with Hong Kong reopening Disneyland and museums and Shanghai easing its stringent lockdown a bit.

South Korean officials recently announced the intention to remove most pandemic regulations, including indoor gathering limits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People there will be allowed to eat inside movie theaters, religious facilities, bus terminals and train stations starting on April 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.