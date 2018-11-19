Vietnam War veteran goes for last motorcycle ride

A Vietnam War veteran was gifted one last motorcycle ride thanks to the work of his hospice care team and a retired police officer. Kenneth Jones, 71, who suffered a series of strokes and is now receiving end-of-life care in Arizona, rode in a sidecar while retired Mesa Police Officer John Duhigg drove the 17-mile ride, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Jones, who is a retired Pennsylvania State trooper and former undercover narcotics office, was also a deputy sheriff in Fountain Hills and part of the military police, according to the news outlet.

His ride on Monday was planned by his caretaker, McKella Williams, who knew about his love for two wheels.

Jones and Duhigg were accompanied by Patriot Guide Riders on the trip, which started and ended at the Arizona State Veteran Home.