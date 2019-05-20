Vienna Beef recalls more than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs due to possible metal contamination

A popular Midwest hot dog manufacturer has been forced to recall thousands of pounds of product due to possible metal contamination.

Vienna Beef Ltd., based out of Chicago, has issued the recall for approximately 2,030 pounds of “skinless beef frankfurters” bearing specific product packaging codes, and which were shipped to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, according to a USDA product recall notice issued Saturday.

E. COLI OUTBREAK LINKED TO GROUND BEEF SICKENS NEARLY 200

No one has reported being injured by the contaminants, which are described as “extraneous materials, specifically metal.” The possible contaminants were said to be discovered at a Vienna Beef facility, though the notice did not specify which one.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging any food service institutions to discard of, or return, any packages of skinless beef frankfurters that contain the establishment code “ENT 1” and fit the following descriptions, per the USDA's notice:

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

The FSIS is urging that anyone who feels they may have become injured or ill due to possible contamination should contact a doctor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Visit the USDA’s website for further information.