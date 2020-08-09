US tops 5 million coronavirus cases, continues to lead world in infections and deaths

The U.S. reached five million coronavirus cases on Sunday, continuing to lead the world as the nation with the highest number of infections. The milestone came fewer than three weeks since hitting 4 million infections.

Almost five months into the COVID-19 outbreak, America also has the world's highest death toll of more than 160,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials believe the actual number of infections could be 10 times higher, or closer to 50 million, due to testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all those who are infected have no symptoms.

New cases are being reported at about 54,000 a day. While that number is less than the peak of over 70,000 last month cases are rising in nearly 20 states, and deaths are climbing in most.

California reported 7,371 more cases on Saturday for a total of 545,787 confirmed infections to date. The state reported 173 additional deaths.

In Florida, where the virus has seen a recent resurgence, health officials reported 8,502 new virus cases and 182 more deaths.

Globally, Brazil trails the U.S. with the second-most confirmed cases in the world, with more than 3 million reported. On Sunday, the South American country joined the U.S. as the only nations to surpass 100,000 reported deaths.

