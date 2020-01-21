Toddler fractures skull after pencil impales eye, report says

A 1-year-old boy in China who fell on a pencil and then yanked it out on the way to the hospital made it out of the ordeal with a fractured skull, but his eyesight intact.

The boy, who reportedly went seven hours with the pencil lodged in his head before pulling it out when his parents weren’t looking, was not identified by AsiaWire.

The 14-month-old was admitted to Dongguan Children’s Hospital in China on Jan. 17, where doctors ordered scans which revealed that the impact of the pencil had fractured a piece of his left eye socket, AsiaWire reported. While the pencil managed to evade the eyeball, the piece of the fractured skull wound up lodged behind his left eye socket.

Dr. Deng Wangbin, the boy’s neurosurgeon, led a team that removed a section of the boy’s forehead to locate the piece of skull. Wangbin said his patient was also treated for a potential infection in the eye socket and swelling.