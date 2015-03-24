As winter settles in, many individuals experience the discomfort of dry, flaky skin due to the cold weather, low humidity and indoor heating.

However, combating this seasonal skin woe is possible with an arsenal of effective solutions that focus on hydration, protection and nourishment.

"To fight this cold weather is really to create a barrier with thicker moisturizers and ointments every single day," Dr. Anne Chapas, a board-certified dermatologist and member of the American Academy of Dermatology told FoxNews.com. "Heavier creams actually seal the skin to prevent water loss and add needed moisture to our skin."

Don’t let all the chapped lips, cracked skin and itchy scalp stop you. Instead, use these simple everyday tricks to keep your skin smooth and glowing all year round.

1. Use hydrating cleansers

It's reccommended that you choose mild cleansers that won't remove your skin's natural oils. Seeking products containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides can maintain moisture and prevent excessive dryness.

While dry skin on the face can lead to normal winter flakes, it can also cause eczema and a more wrinkled appearance.

2. Moisturize regularly

Moisturizing is key to combating dryness. Use thicker, cream-based moisturizers that provide a barrier against moisture loss. By applying immediately after showering, you are able to lock in moisture.

Chapas advises that her patients use a heavier night cream to repair dry skin on the face.

"You want to look at a night cream that has moisturizing ingredients such as high hyaluronic acid and dimethicone, plus look for one that has an antioxidant to repair the damage that happened throughout the day and even one with a light retinol to start repairing those fine lines," Chapas said.

3. Try humidifiers

You can combat the dry indoor air by using humidifiers.

They add moisture to the air, preventing the skin from becoming excessively dry.

4. Exfoliate gently

Preventing dry skin on our body is all about bringing back the moisture, but before lathering up with creams and lotions, try using an exfoliating body scrub to remove dead skin cells.

Exfoliation not only speeds up your skin's natural renewal process, but it also helps your moisturizer penetrate deeper into the skin.

"The Brown Sugar Body Scrub is definitely one of my favorites to make. It works just as well as any scrub that you buy in the drug store, and it literally costs less than a dollar," Erika Katz, a beauty expert and author of "Bonding over Beauty" told FoxNews.com.

The Brown Sugar Body Scrub is inexpensive and made with brown sugar, olive oil and honey.

"Brown sugar is great because it's the perfect exfoliant and it's really gentle on your skin. The oil is going to moisturize your skin and the honey, which is an all-natural humectant, helps attract and retain skin moisture," Katz added.

5. Apply sunscreen

Don't skip sunscreen during winter months.

Ultraviolet rays can still harm your skin even in colder weather. It's reccommended to use broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin from damage.

6. Remember lip care

When your lips are exposed to extremely cold air and wind, the protective layer of skin on our lips gets damaged and leaves them feeling rough and chapped. Plus, licking your lips also dries out the skin when the saliva evaporates.

To protect the lips, use a lip balm with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil or beeswax to keep lips hydrated.

"Waxes and other types of sealants repair the lips by sealing in moisture and help prevent evaporation of water from our lips," Chapas said. "You want to use your lip balm regularly, a couple of times a day, and look for ones that have SPF 30. Remember, sun damage occurs on the lips as well as the rest of our body all year round."

7. Go for hand care

Hands are one of the thickest areas of skin on our body, but that thick layer doesn’t mean more protection. Thicker skin tends to dry out more quickly because the cells in them are dead and dehydrated.

"I like to add thicker ointments to the hands, ones with lanolin or petrolatum are quite affective," Chapas said.

Activities like washing your hands excessively and playing in the snow can also worsen dry hands. Chapas suggests trying to limit how much you submerse your hands in water throughout the day by using hand-washing lotions or sanitizers to clean your hands.

Experts also recommend putting lotion on your hands at night and covering them to lock in moisture.

"Take your favorite hand cream (I like creams with Shea butter) and rub a thick layer on your hands. Then take a pair of clean socks and run them under water. Squeeze out the excess water and warm them up in a microwave for 30 seconds before putting them over your hands," Katz said.

8. Avoid harsh products

Stay away from harsh skincare products containing alcohol, fragrances or certain acids, as they can further irritate and dry out the skin.

9. Use hydrating hair masks and serums

Since the scalp is just another part of your skin, dandruff issues can be a common problem during the winter.

Integrate hydrating hair masks or serums into your routine to provide an extra boost of moisture to the skin. Look for products containing ingredients like aloe vera or vitamin E.

"Seborrheic dermatitis, or dandruff, is actually a reaction to yeast that lives in our skin, so treating that with an over the counter dandruff shampoo is a lot of the times quite successful," Chapas said.

Katz suggests using your regular shampoo with a little bit of tea tree oil added.

"The tea tree oil is going to calm down the scalp and relieve some of that painful itching and burning. It's a wonderful way to just get rid of an itchy, flaky scalp," Katz said.

10. Stay hydrated

Ensure proper hydration from within by drinking enough water throughout the day. Hydrated skin starts from the inside out.

For more of Katz’s DIY beauty treatments, visit www.erikakatz.com.