Shingles vaccine has unexpected effect on heart health

The list of potential benefits of the shingles vaccine continues to grow.

Beyond protecting against the viral infection and resulting painful rash, the shot has also been linked to a reduced risk of dementia, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

And now, a new study has found that the vaccine could lower the risk of heart disease for up to eight years.

In the long-running study, researchers analyzed up to 12 years of data for more than 1.2 million people aged 50 or older in South Korea, focusing on shingles vaccination rates and 18 different types of cardiovascular disease.

They found that those who received the shingles vaccine had a 23% lower risk of heart issues, including stroke, heart failure and coronary artery disease.

The benefits were greater for people under 60 years old, likely because they have a better immune response, according to the researchers.

The vaccine’s heart health benefits were also more prominent among men and those who have unhealthy behaviors, such as being sedentary, drinking alcohol and smoking.

The findings were published in the European Heart Journal on Tuesday.

The primary symptom of shingles is a painful rash that can lead to serious complications, particularly for older adults and those with weak immune systems, according to lead author Professor Dong Keon Yon from the Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea.

Without vaccination, about 30% of people may develop shingles in their lifetime, Yon noted.

"In addition to the rash, shingles has been linked to a higher risk of heart problems, so we wanted to find out if getting vaccinated could lower this risk," he said in a press release.

"Our study suggests that the shingles vaccine may help lower the risk of heart disease, even in people without known risk factors."

The researchers shared several possible reasons for the vaccine’s protective effect on heart health.

"A shingles infection can cause blood vessel damage, inflammation and clot formation that can lead to heart disease," Yon said. "By preventing shingles, vaccination may lower these risks."

Potential limitations

Dr. Jasdeep Dalawari, a Virginia-based interventional cardiologist and regional chief medical officer at VitalSolution, an Ingenovis Health company, was not involved in the study but offered his comments on the findings.

"This result is notable but requires careful interpretation, especially for the U.S. population," he told Fox News Digital.

"The study used a live vaccine, whereas the U.S. uses Shingrix, a recombinant (non-live) vaccine," Dalawari noted. "It’s important to note that Shingrix is over 90% effective against shingles, compared to the live vaccine's 51%."

The live zoster vaccine contains a weakened form of the varicella zoster virus that causes shingles.

The cardiologist also pointed out that the observational study shows correlation, not causation, and that further research is needed.

"The study included 1.2 million individuals aged 50+, all from one ethnicity," he said. "Expanding the participant pool to include diverse ethnicities would be beneficial in our multi-ethnic society."

Although the study did consider other health conditions, lifestyle factors and socioeconomic status, the researchers agreed that it had some limitations.

"As this study is based on an Asian cohort, the results may not apply to all populations," Yon noted. "While we conducted rigorous analysis, this study does not establish a direct causal relationship, so potential bias from other underlying factors should be considered."

The team plans to conduct further research into the heart health benefits of the non-live, recombinant vaccine, which contains a protein from the virus.