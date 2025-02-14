RFK Jr's new role with President Donald Trump prompts launch of online platform

Following the swearing in of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., MAHA Alliance and MAHA Action CEO Del Bigtree held a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., last week.

Bigtree announced the launch of MAHA.io, which will stand independent of Kennedy’s official position and give Americans a site to access all things MAHA.

"MAHA.IO will be more than a platform — it will be the hub of the MAHA movement, transforming America’s healthcare narrative from treating disease to promoting wellness, empowering individuals to chart a new health journey," a MAHA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The grassroots movement has shifted toward amplifying Kennedy’s initiatives under the Trump administration after rallying support around his vision for health and wellness reform.

"At MAHA.io, we deliver a transformative approach to health and wellness by reimagining every dimension of well-being; physical, mental, social, and environmental," the site says on its homepage. "Our unique value lies in seamlessly integrating innovative media, state-of-the-art technology, and holistic health solutions to empower individuals and communities."

MAHA advocated for policies such as improved access to holistic healthcare, vaccine transparency, in-depth examination of the food industry and reducing corporate influence on public health.

Bigtree announced that the MAHA groups will continue to grow and magnify Kennedy’s health vision for Americans.

The hub will create a network of a national directory of doctors "who prioritize lifestyle adjustments over prescription drugs," says the site.

Health experts and influencers will be featured who touch on aspects of the MAHA agenda.

The space will also create support communities of people both online and in-person who are "dedicated to self-improvement, healing and wellness."

The MAHA movement will be narrowing in on legislation at both the state and national level.

A database will be built that tracks legislation — indicating whether the proposed legislation is "anti-MAHA" or "MAHA approved."

"You're going to be able to track your representatives on how well they're voting on major issues," said Bigtree.

Bigree told Fox News Digital, "We’re making America healthy again."

He added that this "means nobody should be going it alone. We’re going to build an online community to support our local community efforts, and MAHA.IO is where we all come together for that common purpose."

At the presser, Bigtree held up vaccine inserts, saying he hopes Kennedy brings back informed consent and that patients should be looking at the side effects and ingredients in vaccines.

"Robert Kennedy Jr. doesn't need to eradicate any vaccine from the program. He just needs to show you how long the safety trial was," Bigtree said.

"He just needs to make [that] available to you and make sure the doctors give you true informed consent that these are known side effects, that we haven't done proper trials to know how long they would be," Bigtree added.

"The world just changed today."

In a recent exclusive interview on "The Ingraham Angle," Kennedy said there needs to be more disruptors in the health policy space.

"Not going to let the food industry and pharmaceutical industry run health policy anymore," said Kennedy.

At the press conference in Washington, D.C., last week, Bigtree acknowledged that Kennedy is stepping into his new role.

"The world just changed today," he said.