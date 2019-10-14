Expand / Collapse search
Publix recalls white American cheese over 'foreign material' concerns

Madeline Farber
Popular supermarket chain Publix late last week announced a voluntary recall of its Deli White American Cheese over concerns the product may contain “foreign material.”

Publix announced the recall in a Friday statement posted to its website. The company didn’t specify what the foreign material is, but did note the cheese was sourced from Great Lakes Cheese in Ohio.

The cheese was sold in refrigerated cases but also may have been included in custom-order subs from the deli department within Publix stores, according to a press release.  The potentially affected product was sold earlier this month, between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11.

No other cheese products are affected by the callback. The recalled item has been removed from stores.

Customers who purchased the cheese can return it to their local Publix for a refund. Those with further questions can call the company’s Customer Care department at  1-800-242-1227.

The news comes less than a week after Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a recall over a "possible foreign object" in some of its products.

