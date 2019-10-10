Expand / Collapse search
Blue Bell Ice Cream issues recall over 'possible foreign object' in select products

Alexandria Hein
Blue Bell Ice Cream has issued a recall for a select lot of half-gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream that was produced at an Alabama plant over concerns that it may contain a “foreign object.” The company said it was notified of the issue after a consumer found a piece of plastic tool in a half-gallon of Butter Crunch Ice Cream.

An investigation revealed that the broken tool was incorporated in the production process of a specific line that was made on August. 26, 2019, according to the recall notice on the FDA website. The half gallons were produced in Sylacauga and is marked with code 082621222 on the top packaging lid.

The company said it was alerted to the issue after a consumer found a piece of plastic tool in a half-gallon tub of ice cream.

The affected products were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The company said it has instructed all impacted stores to remove the product from their shelves.

Consumers are encouraged to return already purchased items impacted by the recall to the store for a refund, or call 979-836-7977 for more information.