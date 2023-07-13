Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

Protecting athletes' mental health, AI-chosen embryos and how to prevent 'dry drowning'

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Player with coach

A provision included in House Bill 33 states that all coaches must complete mental health training before they can apply for or renew their pupil-activity program permit. (iStock)

HEAD IN THE GAME – A new Ohio law requires coaches to get mental health training. Here's why. Continue reading…

SUMMER MELTDOWN  Extreme heat can affect mood and mental health. Continue reading…

AI BABIES? – New technology is helping fertility docs choose the best embryos for IVF. Learn more. Continue reading…

Fetus

AIVF, a reproductive technology company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, has created an AI-powered embryo evaluation software called EMA to simplify the embryo selection process. (iStock)

NOT-SO-SMOOTH SAILING – Cruise ships have seen over a dozen Norovirus outbreaks. Here's what's going on. Continue reading…

THE ADVERSITY ADVANTAGE? – Some medical schools may consider "adversity scores" when weighing applicants. Continue reading…

ALZHEIMER'S BREAKTHROUGH – A new drug was shown to slow progression by 27% for early-stage patients. Continue reading…

Doctor with patient

The newly approved Leqembi drug has shown clinical benefit in fighting Alzheimer's disease.  (iStock)

DANGEROUS DRUGS? – A few people have reported suicidal thoughts after taking these meds. Continue reading…

BED ROTTING  Experts chime in on the benefits and risks of the latest trend. Continue reading…

'DRY DROWNING' – Learn how to recognize the warning signs. Continue reading…

Pool safety kids split

"Dry drowning," or post-immersion syndrome, can affect anyone, but children are at highest risk, experts say. (iStock)

