Protecting athletes' mental health, AI-chosen embryos and how to prevent 'dry drowning'
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
HEAD IN THE GAME – A new Ohio law requires coaches to get mental health training. Here's why. Continue reading…
SUMMER MELTDOWN – Extreme heat can affect mood and mental health. Continue reading…
AI BABIES? – New technology is helping fertility docs choose the best embryos for IVF. Learn more. Continue reading…
NOT-SO-SMOOTH SAILING – Cruise ships have seen over a dozen Norovirus outbreaks. Here's what's going on. Continue reading…
THE ADVERSITY ADVANTAGE? – Some medical schools may consider "adversity scores" when weighing applicants. Continue reading…
ALZHEIMER'S BREAKTHROUGH – A new drug was shown to slow progression by 27% for early-stage patients. Continue reading…
DANGEROUS DRUGS? – A few people have reported suicidal thoughts after taking these meds. Continue reading…
BED ROTTING – Experts chime in on the benefits and risks of the latest trend. Continue reading…
'DRY DROWNING' – Learn how to recognize the warning signs. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)