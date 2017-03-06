Expand / Collapse search
Peanut butter substitute recalled after E. coli outbreak

By | Associated Press
Instead of jellies or marshmallow spreads, reach for maple syrup the next time you're whipping up a peanut butter sandwich. If you have the means, we highly recommend building a peanut butter and banana sandwich, toasting both sides in a buttered skillet, and drizzling your syrup over the top.

A peanut butter substitute sold by an Illinois company is being recalled because 12 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product.

Glenview-based I.M. Health SoyNut Butter Co . is voluntarily recalling its SoyNut Butter products.

E. coli cases in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon have been linked to the nut-free product

Illinois public health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some E. coli infections are mild but others may be life-threatening. Young children are particularly vulnerable.

Health officials recommend people not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy-brand SoyNut Butter products or granola coated with the company's SoyNut Butter.