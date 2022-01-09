Omicron, delta have fused into new 'deltacron' strain, Cyprus professor finds

A new strain of the coronavirus appears to be a genetic fusion of currently known omicron and delta variants, a researcher claims.

The so-called "deltacron" strain pairs omicron genetic signatures with delta variant genomes, says Leondios Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, according to CNBC.

While 25 cases of the uniquely recognizable strain have been found, Kostrikis predicted it will not last against the globally dominant omicron variant.

OMICRON CASES SURGE: MORE THAN 4,000 CHILDREN HOSPITALIZED NATIONWIDE, REPORT SAYS

"We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail," he told Cyprus' Sigma TV on Friday, according to the report.

The delta variant, which once usurped the alpha coronavirus strain as the most popular, now accounts for just under 5% of new cases in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Omicron, however, is responsible for the other 95.4% of new cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It took only about a month for delta to be dethroned by the omicron variant, which continues to surge across the U.S.

New York and Florida have both recorded their highest-ever single-day totals for new COVID-19 cases in recent days and the U.S. reported 1,082,549 new cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cyprus tightened its own coronavirus-related restrictions Wednesday amid surging infections.

