Omega-3 may help to protect women from Alzheimer’s disease, new study says

Omega fatty acids may help protect women from Alzheimer’s disease, revealing why more women are diagnosed, according to a study from King’s College London and Queen Mary University of London.

The research, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, found that women with Alzheimer’s disease had fewer unsaturated fats—especially the healthy ones like omega fatty acids—compared to women without Alzheimer’s.

Researchers analyzed brain inflammation and damage in plasma samples of 841 Alzheimer's disease patients, according to a press release.

Using mass spectrometry, researchers sorted 700 groups of lipid molecules found in the blood.

"Saturated lipids are generally considered as ‘unhealthy’ or ‘bad’ lipids, while unsaturated lipid, which sometimes contains omega fatty acids, are generally considered ‘healthy,’" scientists noted in the release.

They found a steep increase in lipids with "unhealthy" saturated lipids in female Alzheimer’s patients.

"The lipids with attached omega fatty acids were the most decreased in the Alzheimer’s group," notes the study.

The study demonstrates a link between Alzheimer’s disease and fatty acids, though further research and clinical trials are necessary to confirm the link.

The first author of the study, Dr Asger Wretlind of the School of Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, said scientists have been aware that Alzheimer’s disease is more common in women.



"Although this still warrants further research, we were able to detect biological differences in lipids between the sexes in a large cohort, and show the importance of lipids containing omegas in the blood, which has not been done before," said Wretlind in the release.

He added, "The results are very striking, and now we are looking at how early in life this change occurs in women."

About two-thirds of the 7 million Americans who have Alzheimer’s disease are women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 4.2 million women aged 65 and older have the disease.

"Our study suggests that women should make sure they are getting omega fatty acids in their diet – through fatty fish or via supplements," said Dr. Cristina Legido-Quigley, Reader in Systems Medicine, in the release.

Omega-3 fatty acids support brain health and can be found in fish such as salmon, chia and flaxseeds, walnuts, and supplements, according to the CDC.

While the study did suggest women with Alzheimer’s had lower levels of some unsaturated fats compared to men, further research is needed, according to Dr. Julia Dudley, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"This includes understanding the mechanisms behind this difference and finding out if lifestyle changes, including diet could have a role," said Dudley.

She added that understanding how Alzheimer’s works in women rather than men could help doctors be more specific with future treatments and health advice.

"Understanding how the disease works differently in women could help doctors tailor future treatments and health advice. Alzheimer’s Research UK is proud to be funding this work that will bring us a step closer to a cure."