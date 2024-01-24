Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Ohio boy's rare and fatal disease, prostate cancer myths, and psychedelics for PTSD

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Emily Blackburn

Grayson Naff, 8, pictured at right and with his family, was diagnosed with Batten disease in spring 2023. "I really don't have words for it," said mom Emily Blackburn to Fox News Digital. (Emily Blackburn)

‘GUT-WRENCHING’ – Emily Blackburn is pushing for research and funds to help her 8-year-old son, Grayson Naff, who has a rare and fatal childhood disease. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DIVIDE – Alzheimer's researchers have identified five different subgroups among people with the disease. Continue reading…

MEN'S HEALTH ALERT – Amid several high-profile cases, an oncologist debunks several myths about prostate cancer. Continue reading…

Prostate cancer split, 4 faces

From left to right: King Charles III, Dexter King, Ryne Sandberg and Lloyd Austin. Amid a flurry of high-profile prostate cancer announcements, doctors are debunking common myths and emphasizing the importance of early screenings. (Getty Images)

OZEMPIC OVERDOSES – As poison control centers field more calls related to semaglutide, doctors urge caution. Continue reading…

WINTER ‘HIBERNATION’ – Should you live differently in the colder months? Here's what mental health experts recommend. Continue reading…

PSYCHEDELICS FOR PTSD – Here's why a Marine veteran is pushing for the approval of MDMA and magic mushrooms for mental health treatment. Continue reading…

veteran with ptsd and mdma ingestion split image

Both MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies (also known as ecstasy and magic mushrooms) will be studied by the VA. (iStock)

ASK AN EXPERT – Is it always necessary to take Paxlovid after a positive COVID test? A registered nurse weighs in. Continue reading…

CANCER ALERT – Among people under 50, there is a new leading cause of cancer deaths. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

TUMMY TOUCHES – Is it ever OK to touch a pregnant woman's belly? Etiquette experts and moms weigh in. Continue reading…

Touching woman belly

For pregnant women who don’t welcome other people's hands on their bellies, one etiquette expert recommended using verbal and non-verbal cues to keep unsolicited touches at bay. (iStock)

