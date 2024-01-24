Ohio boy's rare and fatal disease, prostate cancer myths, and psychedelics for PTSD

‘GUT-WRENCHING’ – Emily Blackburn is pushing for research and funds to help her 8-year-old son, Grayson Naff, who has a rare and fatal childhood disease. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DIVIDE – Alzheimer's researchers have identified five different subgroups among people with the disease. Continue reading…

MEN'S HEALTH ALERT – Amid several high-profile cases, an oncologist debunks several myths about prostate cancer. Continue reading…

OZEMPIC OVERDOSES – As poison control centers field more calls related to semaglutide, doctors urge caution. Continue reading…

WINTER ‘HIBERNATION’ – Should you live differently in the colder months? Here's what mental health experts recommend. Continue reading…

PSYCHEDELICS FOR PTSD – Here's why a Marine veteran is pushing for the approval of MDMA and magic mushrooms for mental health treatment. Continue reading…

ASK AN EXPERT – Is it always necessary to take Paxlovid after a positive COVID test? A registered nurse weighs in. Continue reading…

CANCER ALERT – Among people under 50, there is a new leading cause of cancer deaths. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

TUMMY TOUCHES – Is it ever OK to touch a pregnant woman's belly? Etiquette experts and moms weigh in. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION